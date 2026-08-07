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Good At Sex: An Explicit Case Study (pt 9)
had to take a cold shower after writing this one
Aug 7
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Aella
169
12
11
June 2026
The Hotness Curve (how age changes a woman's appeal)
depending on how you measure women's value
Jun 24
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Aella
329
91
28
Nude Looksmatching
Warning: this post has nudity, as well as frank discussion+data of how attractive people find various bodies.
Jun 3
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Aella
640
20
44
April 2026
Blue button pressers are more into incest?
or: what happens when you give me a social media site to run experiments on
Apr 30
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147
75
9
I built an extremely good sex matcher (Sexxo)
and also a month long residency for content creators but that's only slightly related
Apr 23
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186
6
7
My Year On A Factory Floor Assembly Line
When I was 19, I spent a year assembling electrical relays on a factory floor for $10/hr.
Apr 16
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103
28
The Other Porn Land
In Pornlandia, relationships have a really particular failure mode: people get mad at each other for failing to live up to a sexual ideal.
Apr 9
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674
152
76
how to tell if men will attack you on the street
Or at least make slightly better guesses about it
Apr 2
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322
130
19
March 2026
A whole lot of CSA data
who gets CSA'd, who hates it more, age of parents, etc.
Mar 26
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101
61
6
A Feral Guide to Marketing
the user manual for attention when you have no attention span
Mar 19
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32
What If We Looked At All Of Questionspace?
how scales work + the chaos survey
Mar 12
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134
40
14
The Pain and the Glory of Nonmonogamy
I was nineteen, and I met a guy at a party in Idaho; he had sci-fi tattoos along his back, which I found awesome.
Mar 5
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461
152
53
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