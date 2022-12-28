Knowingless
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
Images of Ego Death
survey results
Aella
Dec 28, 2022
27
10
Share this post
Images of Ego Death
aella.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
You don't need a perfectly random sample for useful data, jfc
and other critiques
Aella
Dec 7, 2022
39
16
Share this post
You don't need a perfectly random sample for useful data, jfc
aella.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
How Fetishes Differ By Region and Gender
survey results, plus some non-fetish data
Aella
Nov 18, 2022
28
6
Share this post
How Fetishes Differ By Region and Gender
aella.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Psychological effects of a lot of people knowing me
but where i don't know them
Aella
Nov 16, 2022
12
9
Share this post
Psychological effects of a lot of people knowing me
aella.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Everyone Has Autogynephilia
Survey results
Aella
Nov 1, 2022
35
4
Share this post
Everyone Has Autogynephilia
aella.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Who Took My Big Kink Survey? Updated
Breaking down answers by survey source might confirm some stereotypes
Aella
Oct 31, 2022
6
5
Share this post
Who Took My Big Kink Survey? Updated
aella.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
This Practice Made Men Arouse Me, Which Is Unsettling
A few weeks ago, I was staring a strange man in the eyes during an energetic coaching session. I’d met him just a few hours before; like nearly all men…
Aella
Oct 28, 2022
69
8
Share this post
This Practice Made Men Arouse Me, Which Is Unsettling
aella.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
A personal question about this blog
for the paid subscribers
Aella
Oct 16, 2022
19
32
Share this post
A personal question about this blog
aella.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Attachment styles, by gender identity
In my Big Kink Survey, I asked respondents their gender. I also asked about relationship attachment style. The exact wording people got was: Here’s the…
Aella
Sep 24, 2022
16
1
Share this post
Attachment styles, by gender identity
aella.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Fetish Tabooness vs Popularity
~250 fetishes, graphed for your pleasure
Aella
Sep 24, 2022
41
4
Share this post
Fetish Tabooness vs Popularity
aella.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Who's Into Bestiality
survey results
Aella
Sep 9, 2022
11
8
Share this post
Who's Into Bestiality
aella.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Who took my Big Kink Survey?
This is a breakdown of the demographics that took my survey, and my theories about how sources might skew results. Planning on linking to this in future…
Aella
Sep 9, 2022
4
Share this post
Who took my Big Kink Survey?
aella.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
© 2023 Aella
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Publish on Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts