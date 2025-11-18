Knowingless

Knowingless

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Val's avatar
Val
Nov 18Edited

To take a step back, people identifying moving from nonbinary / trans identities to cis identities isn't necessarily a concern. In the trans community, there's a tongue-in-cheek meme called "cis+", but the central premise is that people shouldn't feel bad for questioning their gender and coming out of that with a stronger understanding of their identity (likened to unlocking a new level of cis). You don't have to be trans to experiment with gender, and it's possible many "cis+" people bring elements from their exploratory phase into their new (final?) identity.

Anecdotally, all the "cis+" people I know have done something like this, separating a typically-gendered element from the concept of gender (e.g. men wearing makeup, women wearing binders).

Edit: Minor details

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Human Condition Revisited's avatar
Human Condition Revisited
Nov 18Edited

Aella, I’m a big fan of your surveys—I even used your public data to look at rates of paraphilic interests (thehumanconditionrevisited.substack.com/p/how-unusual-are-unusual-fantasies).

In my opinion, comparing age stratification to change over time doesn’t really work because they’re asking different questions. Age stratification shows how different age groups compare at a single time—for example, whether 16-year-olds differ from 30-year-olds right now. Change over time looks at how the overall population shifts across multiple time points. An age-based difference at one point doesn’t tell you how attitudes or behaviors are trending over time, and a trend over time doesn’t prove that one age group is driving it. So the two analyses can’t really be used to confirm or refute each other.

Also, the small uptick you mentioned in one age group hasn’t been tested for statistical significance, and there’s no margin of error reported. Without that, it’s impossible to know whether the difference is meaningful or just sampling noise.

That said, I also have doubts about the representativeness of Erik Kaufmann’s data. A lot of the attention it received seems driven more by political confirmation bias than real informative value.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Aella and others
89 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aella
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture