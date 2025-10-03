Why sluts, why now?

I’m horny, and would like more men to inspire in me the desire to have sex with them. I have to go through elaborate mating rituals (throwing orgies, escorting) in order to get laid. I want this to be simpler, I want to be seduced. I empathize with the male plight. Women have it tough being the selectors, but men arguably have it tougher trying to get selected. We evolved in a world without feminism, and while I am immensely grateful for feminism, it nevertheless ups the difficulty for male seduction. The rules for expressing your desire are now way more complicated than they used to be. The male-dominated alternatives are pretty bad. Pickup artistry is technically correct about a lot of stuff, but its attitude is rivalrous. It has an undercurrent of men conquering women who sort of don’t want to be conquered, making sure you maintain dominance over them, etc. It’s not collaborative! If it feels like you’re ‘stealing’ sex from women, that’s because you are. The female-dominated alternatives are even worse. Most women don’t know what they want, and if they do they are pretty bad at communicating it, and so their sexual advice tends to be ineffective at best and actively damaging at worst. Heavy focus on safety and deference are there for good reasons, and they need to be respected, but often are deeply unsexy, no matter how much people insist otherwise. Most education around dating and attraction ends at the bedroom. Our culture treats sex as bad in some deep way - it is dangerous, it can hurt you by you witnessing it, if you have it with the wrong people it can destroy your soul, etc. We consider being honest about sex and sexual desire to be low status or crude or offensive. I hate this. I really think that sex is good. It is beautiful and holy, and I am grieved by the way society grudgingly carries it around between its thumb and forefinger instead of embracing it. I think this attitude backfires into causing people to be distant from their own sexual selves, which translates to making people noticeably worse at sex, and I want to fix this. People think that sex is supposed to be magical, and that if you approach it with too much analysis that you’re ruining something. I don’t think this is true! If you are actually trying to optimize sex, then you will be taking vibes into account too, and strategically figuring out why and when analysis seems to ruin sex, and how to avoid this. I am not satisfied with surrendering ourselves to sex as mythology. Sex is a science, and we can iterate and test our theories until one of us is screaming for god. It’s insane we don’t have rapid feedback for this already! If you’re learning piano, you immediately hear when you press a wrong key; if you’re rock climbing, you know how far up you are on the wall. You experiment, adjust, until you figure out how to get closer to your goal. But when it comes to being attractive to women, men are collectively shit out of luck; you get feedback sometimes, if you hear that there’s a rumor going around that you’re creepy or if a woman says yes to you asking her on a date. But most of the time your behavior is causing concrete, visceral impacts in women that they will never tell you about. It’s like trying to learn how to play a piano with earplugs in. All your moves fall into some great void.

Much of Slutcon, for all ticket tiers, is designed around removing the earplugs. You’ll get a lot of interaction with women who acutally tell you honestly what they’re thinking. We have exercises, prompts, experiments, for you to experiment with different ways of orienting to yourself and others so that you can actually learn for goddsake. Nobody else is doing this. Someone should do it. I think it would be good for the world.

I couldn’t figure out how to put all of the above cleanly on the Slutcon website. I am afraid that shouting ‘this is a celebration and study of sex, for men, to get better at making women hornier’ would cause people to freak out. After all, it’s ‘lame’ to try earnestly at something. After all, wouldn’t this implicitly admit you have something to learn?

But I dunno. The best sex I’ve ever had in my life - truly dangerously good, heroin level life-ruining sex - was from a guy who had no ego about it. If he heard another guy was better at a technique, he’d go ‘Oh huh tell me how he did it and how I can improve.’ He was an eternal student who was truly dedicated to not deluding himself about his own skill. His attitude was I can always do better.

I think that’s what it takes. You will never be able to climb the skill ladder while pretending you are the kind of person who doesn’t need a ladder.

We’re bringing in a lot of women for this event. Some have a lot of practice doing this sort of thing, others are brand new. Some are in tech, some aren’t; some are slutty, some are virgins. I think interaction with all types are important! But we are strongly aiming for admitting only women who seem to like men. This doesn’t mean she tolerates bad behavior, but rather that she doesn’t talk shit about men for having male sexuality, that she feels a general compassion for their unique set of problems, and is genuinely interested in helping.

Despite the name, Slutcon is more of a bootcamp than a conference. We designed it for a smaller total attendance and much more interactive workshop type stuff. This is less a ‘large crowds come and passively watch talks’ event and more a ‘selected handful get their hands dirty’ event.

Anyway: Slutcon is one week from today. I think for those aiming for sex godhood, Slutcon is probably the single most effective thing on the market right now. I hope to see you there <3

