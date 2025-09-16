Knowingless

Knowingless

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sam Neff's avatar
Sam Neff
7dEdited

I appreciate that every time your name lands in my inbox the quality has been high.

I think it is possible but risky to maintain that in a 1-per-day NaNoWriMo type exercise.

If they hit my inbox daily I won't read them, they'll become noise.

If a compilation went out at the end of the week, I'd definitely read that.

Something like "It's illegal to edit a day's work after midnight" ;-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
WSLaFleur's avatar
WSLaFleur
7d

Don't compromise your work. That being said, post as regularly as you like.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aella
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture