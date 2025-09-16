I know this is last minute, but I’m gonna be doing a debate on ‘does internet make sex stuff different’ in Chicago evening of the 16th (tonight).

I really hate debates in general but agreed to do this cause they assured me it would be chill and also I like Substack and want to help support them. It’s weird to be doing research on a topic beforehand with an active agenda? Instead of actually trying to find the truth? Maybe I’ll make a post afterwards if I did get my mind changed at all.

And as you probably know, Slutcon is happening next month in the bay area. Despite having ‘con’ in the name, we originally intended it to be more of an… intensive? Workshop? Bootcamp? Basically we want to do a lot of rapid, hands-on work to help people figure out their sexual Rizz.

There’s a lot of swaggery dudes teaching PUA on one end, and there’s lots of very progressive people running consent workshops on the other, but there’s a shocking lack of anything in the middle. We’re trying to solve this! I’m running this with an all-female team, most of us pretty slutty and nerdy, where it’s in our best interests for men (and women!) to get better at seduction and sex.

I think it’ll be actually pretty effective. If you’re a paid subscriber and want a discount code, there’s one at the bottom of my last post.

And lastly, I’m considering trying to do a ‘publish one post every day for a month’ in November. This is horrifying to me because I tend to do Effortposts, and do them infrequently. I’m afraid of spamming and annoying you guys with writing that is short and not excellent. How do you feel about this? Should I go for it or would you rather me stay with my previous posting habits?



Let me know your thoughts in the comments, and I hope to see you either at the debate or at Slutcon!