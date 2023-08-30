I recently helped throw an orgy! Afterwards we sent out a feedback form, and here’s the resulting stats.

43 people attended, ~19 ladies and 24 dudes. This is actually fewer dudes than we were hoping for given the orgy structure.

28 of them (14 ladies and 14 dudes) filled out the feedback survey, so this data doesn’t include everybody.

On average, women had penetrative sex with 6 people, and men with 5. Women’s distribution of sex partners was more bimodal, men’s more of a bell curve.

We also asked “How many people did you have nonpenetrative sexy scenes with” - on average ladies said 4, dudes said 3.7.

On a “how was your party experience” rating from “bad” (1) to “excellent” (7), ladies’ rating was 5.7 and men’s as 6.1.

This is a total average of 5.9, which is down a bit from our previous orgy which people rated at 6.3. I have a few theories for the ratings drop; partially a smaller event venue, partially a different ratio of roles, and a few other minor quirks.

The correlation between people rating their party experience and the amount of people they reported having sex with was r=0.6, which is impressively high!

This correlation was stronger if you look only at women - 0.69, whereas men’s was r=0.54.

Sample size is small of course, but I’m curious to see if this replicates at future events! Interestingly, the correlation was way smaller at our event before this one - r=0.23 (n=27).

For comparison, here’s the sex count histogram for that prior event.

Here, dudes on average reported having sex with 4 ladies, and ladies with 5.8 men. I think we did have a stronger ratio towards dudes that previous time, which probably accounts for the difference!

My conclusion so far is that for the type of kinky orgies I’m throwing, more dudes seems better overall, although this a light conclusion based off a still pretty small amount of data. It’s hard work, but I guess I’ll have to do more data collection to increase our confidence.