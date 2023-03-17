Erotic Emotions (updated)
Survey results, n=436,000 cis people
Since my kink survey exploded (currently n=463,196, only measuring cis people for this one), more data came in, and I updated the graph with a bigger sample.
I also used only percentage of people who marked any interest, and didn’t include the “did they also mark the thing as the thing they’re most interested in”, which I did include in the last version.
Look at the gaps!
Smugness. Who knew.
All my gf’s, obviously.
Emotional clusters, how emotions correlate when people feel multiple emotions seems interesting. We can guess but I wonder if there is a way to pull it out of the data. How often are emotions pure verses an emotional cocktail and what cocktails do people like? Fairly obvious at the top but maybe not as obvious at the bottom.