Knowingless

Knowingless

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Strange Ian's avatar
Strange Ian
4d

It's super interesting that LSD one-shotted your trauma so effectively. People make such bold claims about how transformative LSD is that it's easy to be dismissive of them, but obviously in your case it did exactly what all the hippies say it does.

Can I ask about how your siblings / other kids in the community turned out? It'd be interesting to see how this affects different people. Does it actually churn out some percentage of god-fearing Christian adults, as it's presumably supposed to do?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Aella and others
Eudai's avatar
Eudai
4d

This was super interesting to read (and also made me want to go upstairs to give my baby a hug)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
122 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aella
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture