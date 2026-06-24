Knowingless

Knowingless

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M Morkel's avatar
M Morkel
Jun 24

I would be quite interested in the results of the the reverse survey, that is, perceived hotness of men by age, as judged by women.

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9 replies by Aella and others
Alfred's avatar
Alfred
Jun 24

"…Not everyone, though. There’ll always be a small, horny cohort of slutty old guys who will happily plow you straight into the grave, if by that age you still care about that sort of thing." 😂

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