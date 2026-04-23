First announcement: I built a sex matcher called Sexxo (a section inside of the larger Glosso website). It works like this:

You answer a bunch of questions about your sexuality, in a wide spectrum of things that might be relevant, from positions to orgasm ability to bdsm to specific fetishes to emotions, etc.

You pick the algorithm you want to sort by. Is emotional matching the most important thing for sex for you? Do you not particularly care about enacting any fetishes irl? If so, make emotions the strongest and kinks the weakest. Do you have an extremely strong obligate fetish you need in order to be fulfilled? Set kinks to be your highest-loading weight and watch the magic happen.

If you’ve already had sex with anybody else on the site, you can add them as a sex partner and rate your compatibility with them to help train the recommendations on your preferences. (This also generates a visualization of your sexual network as nodes and lines which is super cool) Here’s mine in 3d right now. 112 people!!

You get a list of matches of people the algorithm predicts as a best sexual fit for you.

You can set your own personal pricing to message you (using in-site toy currency you gain by logging in every day/completing quizzes). Either make a flat rate (set it real high if you don’t want anybody to message you at all) or use dynamic pricing, where people with higher compatibility matches can message you for a lower cost.

This is currently in beta, I’m slowly tweaking and developing.

It’s not AI! You get matched via a concrete, understandable method. I think it might be the best thing out there. I’ve been studying sex in depth for many years now, via both vast quantities of data and also lots if direct interviews, and this is by far the toppest tier sex-partner-finding system that I’m aware of. Right now my top match, out of over 1,400 users, is the guy who is legitimately by far the best sex of my life. And there has been, to my knowledge, three sex meetups from the matcher itself (it’s only a few weeks old)

Even if you don’t want to have sex with anybody new, it can still be fun to use. The process tells you about your bdsm archetype, you get to generate your kink tree with data on how gender skewed your preferences are, you get reports about your currently active sex life, etc. It’s useful for people who are in long term monogamous relationships!

this is my sex life result. pretty accurate tbh

the full kink tree of almost all the fetishes out there. Each node on the end is a specific fetish subtype. You can answer questions and it will make you your own specific version of the tree. I eventually plan to make it orderable if you want a wall print.

Again - this site is in beta. It’s currently invite-only (and Sexxo is 18+).

As I’m trying to keep the growth slow I am giving limited invite codes to paid subscribers only right now, which you can find below the paywall (scroll to the end of this post). I hope to see you on there! <3

The second item on my agenda is https://plzdontkillus.com/. We want YOU.

This is a month-long residency in Berkeley in July where you come, chill, and make short-form content every day or you’re out. We have pretty incredible artists coming to help you out and teach you, from acting coaches to niche autistic youtubers to professionally drunk philosophers to Grimes. We’re looking for a wide variety of people who wanna get creative, it’s all-expenses-paid (food and board, at least), and the general goal is trying to prevent ai from killing us but also you don’t have to have to be into that personally and you can just come vibe.

Please apply! Even if you’re a weirdo - especially if you’re a weirdo - we want all types.