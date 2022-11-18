I trust the results from this section of my survey slightly less than other sections. I’m often pretty skeptical of accusations of selection bias, which I think are applied with a crude and performative hand by people who don’t actually understand when and why selection bias is bad, but here feels like actually the correct place to be more cautious. My guess is that people who took this survey have selection pressure across a couple axes, something like “reads English” and “is not morally offended by doing a fetish survey” and “is connected to western networks.” I’d predict that differences we find here between countries are less extreme than actually exist due to this. We’re probably surveying the youngest, most western, most-online people from each region, who are more likely to be similar to each other.
Again, for reference - who took my survey - this post is working off my latest dataset of 437,000 people. I’m not claiming this is representative of the world population by any means! I encourage you to familiarize yourself with the population I’m surveying.
I only included regions with a minimum of 10,000 responses. Some of the individual section of the survey had fewer responses, because they were conditional on previous questions.
This post is just gonna be a spam of a ton of graphs, without much analysis. I’m going to include graphs I find interesting, and ones that seem to have higher difference than most. I’m not including graphs that don’t have significant difference; if a question is not included, please assume I didn’t find any differences. I would include all of them, but that would be around a thousand graphs and I am just not going to do that.
Some of the regions are subcategories of the others - for example, Germany itself had over 10k responses, but I also included its responses in the overarching “Western Europe” group. In hindsight I wish I’d just merged “Brazil” and “South America” into a single category for the graphs for the sake of simplicity, but I already went and made them all and I don’t want to redo it.
All numbers, unless otherwise specified, are simple averages.
The m/f divide in this data is by biological sex, not by gender. This isn’t an ideal option, but I’m going with it so far because in my data biological sex seems to predict sexual preferences more accurately than gender.
Also warning:check the y axis. I fixed the y axis on some, but intentionally didn’t on some others where it felt like the information was better presented when zoomed in. This was at my whim; please make sure you pay attention to the axis yourself. I include what the full range was in nearly all of them.
You can look at the raw data here. Unfortunately it’s a bit hard to interpret right now; I haven’t gotten around to manually including descriptions and in-survey scales of all the questions yet.
Compare this to thongs:
If you got this far, I’m impressed. I wasn’t super thorough when selecting these graphs, mostly sorted by standard deviation and squinted a bunch. Make sure to check the raw data linked at the beginning if you want to comb more carefully!
The only thing I want to say is I wish instead of each graph being labeled from lowest to highest, that the countries stayed in one spot each graph so I could more easily compare visually how each country is doing graph to graph.
Much easier to know “UK” is spot 3 and look there right away then to look for it in each individual graph
Love your work
This really was such a fantastic read. It was so interesting to find connections between certain topics, and especially between genders.