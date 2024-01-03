This sex guide is meant to get women hooked on your penis heroin, not for success in long-term relationships.

Pt 1: Starve Her Brain

Pt 2: Women's Sexual Subtypes

Pt 3: Men Are Werewolves

I’m not saying it can’t help for long relationships - but if you’ve been banging for a few years, it’s unlikely that generic advice will tell you something you haven’t already figured out. Probably any improvement at that point is highly individual, where someone has to know your dynamic specifically in order to give useful advice.

I think the following information is useful for learning how to rapidly, efficiently blow a woman’s mind. It’s targeted for newer relationships, hookups, casual sex, and experimentation. Much like the Women’s Sexual Subtypes post, we’re here to develop a data-based theory of vaginakind. By the end of my series you should understand what the landscape is like from a woman’s perspective, even if you yourself are just one datapoint.

I asked ~600 straight, biological women about 56 things men do in bed, ranging from sex acts to attitudes to kink. I asked:

A) how much they like the thing, and

B) how much they’ve encountered men doing the thing.

My question here is, what is currently being neglected in the marketplace of sex acts? What is the cluster of things you can do that a woman is most likely to both want, and find other men lacking in? What’s the low-hanging fruit?

I only included women who’d had sex with at least 5 people (the median sex count of this sample was 13). Average age was 32, and they leaned moderately liberal.

My sample absolutely suffers from selection bias, but it’s probably exactly the selection bias you want. You’re much less likely to have casual sex with a shy, conservative woman with a low bodycount than you are the kind of woman who’s taking my survey!

The Results:

I’m going to go over each of these zones and try to identify patterns. Are there consistent reasons for why men are failing to satisfy women? Which sex acts did women disagree about the most, and which ones were basically unanimous?

And before you look at the answers, make some predictions:

Where do you think the ‘blowjobs’ and ‘cunnilingus’ points are? What about doggy vs. cowgirl? Focusing primarily on the vagina vs clitoris? How bad is ‘being quiet during sex’ exactly? How far apart did ‘she edges him’ and ‘he edges her’ end up?

Here’s the same chart, but with labels: