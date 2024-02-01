This blog’s first AMA!

is there a better term than ‘AMA’ for this thing where you can ask any question and we answer it? We really need a better name than ‘slut squad’, please help

The uhh ‘slut squad’ consists of three ladies, the most virginal of us with a bodycount of 58. There’s me, a sex worker of 10+ years, including escorting and weird recreational orgies, there’s my friend Romy, a ruthlessly self aware sex dissecter, and Diana Fleischman, an evolutionary psychologist with a lot of ‘in the field’ experience if-u-know-what-i-mean.

So in the comments of this post, ask whatever questions you’d like, and we’ll do our best to answer!

Right now the comments are open to all free subscribers; we may switch to paid subscribers only in the future, depending on how it goes.

As a separate announcement, we’re also looking for more women for interviews, experiments, or to join the Slut Squad (please, save us from this name before it sticks). If you or anyone you know is interested in being involved in some way, the casting call mailing list is here.