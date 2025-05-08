I’ve spent too many times trying to force myself to dance to lackluster music at parties, being confused why everyone else seems to like it. Do they just not know what better music is? What’s wrong with them?
(i hate this so much)
So I built a survey to find out. I got ~140 clips of music from a variety of different genres, but with emphasis on music that people tend to dance to. Techno, house, swing, blues, classical, latin, hippie DJ sets, etc.
The hippie DJ sets are my nemesis here, actually. I find them more viscerally tragic than bad music outright, because they are always just teasing you about being good music, you spend hours just wiggling on the edge of hope for some real beat about to drop. This survey is a personal vendetta.
So uh first let’s check - how much do other people agree with me?
I had people rate songs on a scale from 0 (doesn’t make me want to dance) to 4 (extremely makes me want to dance). On average, the songs got 0.82, surprisingly low!
I included 7 clips from ecstatic dance DJ sets, and 7 from general party DJ sets (Burning man’s Mayan Warrior, festival clips on youtube, etc.)
The ecstatic dance songs got rated, on average, 0.93. The festival party DJ clips got rated 0.86. Whereas the songs that I rated as 4/4 danceability got, on average, 0.72.
…So it turns out maybe I am the weird one here. I’m not sure; I picked a lot of slow songs I’d like to dance to, whereas I didn’t sample the slow parts of ecstatic dance DJ sets. If I filter down to only ‘songs I would play at an ecstatic dance peak, the rating hits 0.82 - a bit better but not by much. So maybe my hypothesis of “maybe everyone would prefer the DJ plays better music but there’s some weird social effect where they end up playing bad music instead” seems probably wrong here. Probably everyone actually likes the bad, bad music.
Across all scores, not controlling for anything, the songs rated the absolute highest in danceability were these:
First place: Rasputin club mix, Boney M
Second place: One More Time, Daft Punk
Third place: Hung Up, Madonna
Fourth place: Hey Ya!, Outkast
The four songs rated the least danceable:
1st place: Hellfire, Hunchback of Notre Dame
2nd place: Is Love What You Don’t Know, F.S. Blumm and Nils Frahm
3rd place: Le Diplomate, ALA.NI
4th place: Road to Awe, Clint Mansell
—
But maybe the people who like dancing to the bad music are inferior in some way? Maybe their aesthetic appreciation is broken so badly that this will manifest in other areas? Maybe they just don’t understand how dancing works, somehow?
Let’s check. Let’s look at two groups - people who reported having 30+ hours of technical dance practice (around 100 people), vs people with less than 30 (n=278).
Here were the biggest gaps in what these two groups preferred. Reminder these aren’t absolute preference, but rather the biggest difference in the ratings between the two groups.
Here’s the song rated disproportionately danceable by people without technical dance practice:
Killing In The Name, Rage Against The Machine (1.1 with, 1.3 without)
And here’s the song rated as danceable by people with technical dance practice.
Obsession, Aventura (1.3 with, 0.7 without)
My desire to be proven superior is continually frustrated. I like Killing In The Name more than I do Obsession. Most of the songs rated disproportionately highly by technical dancers were latin, which makes me think we’re picking up on the bachata/zouk type people who do a lot of lessons. I really dislike this style of latin music and I’m grumpy.
Okay, but what about creative dancing? I asked people how good they are at dancing creatively, expressionistically, etc.
The song rated best by people who said they weren’t good at creative dancing (compared to people who said they were):
Praise, Kari Jobe (0.4 good, 0.3 not good)
And the song rated best by people who said they were good at creative dancing
Gomd, Sickick (1.0 good, 0.3 not good)
You’ll notice that people who are technically practiced or creatively good, have higher ratings for songs in general. This is cool - there’s probably some generalized dance urge that increases dance responsiveness to all music, and if you have this trait then you’re more likely to work on developing skills to be good at dancing.
And finally, this agrees with a song I like! I really love the song Gomd. I’m going to cherrypick this in support of my crusade.
I’m gonna go ahead and dump a bunch of data here, without much analysis, though some are pretty funny. My sample wasn’t huge - around 300 people per song. I also made no effort to get a random sample or spot-check this time; this is definitely just ‘correlations of people who follow Aella’.
Personality
I included my usual truncated big-5 survey, which included two questions (one negative, one positive) for each of the OCEAN spectrums.
The songs whose danceability rating correlated the most with low openness:
Nature Boy, Nat King Cole
Hellfire, Hunchback of Notre Dame
London, Thumakda
and the three with highest openness
Formation, Beyonce
Shinigami Eyes, Grimes
Tic Tac, Memba
Conscientiousness
Low conscientiousness people rated these as more danceable:
Boom, Ibenji
Mutant Brain
Active, Drake Jones
And the highest conscientiousness danceability:
Rebellion Joe, Arroyo
Moon River
Zoot Suit Riot, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies
Extroversion
Low extroversion people were most into dancing to these songs:
Road to Awe, Clint Mansell
Timewarp, Sub Focus
La Cumparsita Tango
Whereas high-extroversion people liked dancing to these:
Pray, Gianni Marino
Go Down Deh Spice, Sean Paul and Shaggy
Roaming Sunshine DJ Set (middletown)
Agreeableness
Low agreeableness people found these most danceable:
La Danse, Des Canards
Is Love What You Don’t Know, F.S. Blumm and Nils Frahm
Demiurge, Meshuggah
And high agreeableness correlated most with these:
Tetema, Rayvanny
Rufus Du Sol DJ set
Safaera
Neuroticism
Low neuroticism people were into these:
Psycho, Mia Rodriguez
And the gentle piano shows up again in Is Love What You Don’t Know, F.S. Blumm and Nils Frahm
Le Diplomate, Alani
High neuroticism people had highest correlation with these as danciest:
Flamingo, Kero Kero
Adiago For Strings, Testo
Ladies
I found it amusing that for one of the sub-neuroticism questions, people who agreed with “I’m relaxed most of the time” found Happy, by Pharrell Williams, the most danceable:
Dance styles
I asked about people’s skill levels in five broad dance styles - traditional (irish step dance, cumbia, etc), freestyle (twerking, shuffling, break dancing, etc) partner (ballroom, blues, latin, etc), choreographed (ballet, tap dance, contemporary, k-pop, etc), and spiritual (ecstatic, sufi whirling, butoh, etc).
Traditional
High skill in traditional dances corelated most with finding these songs danceable:
Essence ft Tems, Wizkid
Obsession, Aventura
Rebellion Joe, Arroyo
Freestyle
Skill in freestyle dancing most correlated with finding these songs danceable:
One More Time, Daft Punk
Pray, Gianni Marino
Shake It, David Novacek
Partner
Skill in partner dancing correlated with liking:
Go Down Deh Spice, Sean Paul and Shaggy
Sing, Sing, Sing, Benny Goodman
Chainsmoking, Jacob Banks
Choreographed
People who self-rated as skilled at choreographed dancing were most into:
Bruk Off Yuh Back, Konshens x Chris Brown
Essence ft Tems, Wizkid
Last Last Burna Boy
Spiritual
High spiritual dance skill scores correlated with finding these songs danceable:
Is Love What You Don’t Know, F.S. Blumm and Nils Frahm
About You, XXYYXX
Poof, DSL
Age
The songs that older people found more danceable were these:
Sexual Healing, Kygo
Safety Dance
Shake It, David Novacek
And the younger people’s dance preferences correlated most with:
Flamingo, Kero Kero
Strokur Hildur Guðnadóttir (???)
Espresso, Sabrina Carpenter
Sex
Males most preferred these:
Opus, Eric Prydz
Zoot Suit Riot, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies
Gangnam Style
Adiago for Strings, Tiesto
And females preferred:
Safaera
Fitzpleasure, Alt-J
Formation, Beyonce
I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’, Scissor Sisters
Genderiness
Cis people found these most danceable:
Cold Sweat, James Brown and the JBs
Blue Danube Waltz, London Symphony
One Drink, Dimt
And non-cis people (trans and nonbinary) got the groove on for these:
Psycho, Mia Rodriguez
Miste, Haxan Cloak
Flamingo, Kero Kero
Politics
People who reported being more liberal, also reported finding these songs more danceable:
Tictac, Memba
Mundian To Bach Ke
Crush, Tessa Violet
And conservatives:
Boot Scootin Boogie Brooks and Dunn
Blue Danube Waltz
Nature Boy, Nat King Cole
And last but not least - I asked people if they’d ever had an officially administered IQ test. Around a third said yes, and of those, I asked them their score.
So: Which songs are found danceable by higher vs lower IQs?