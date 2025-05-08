I’ve spent too many times trying to force myself to dance to lackluster music at parties, being confused why everyone else seems to like it. Do they just not know what better music is? What’s wrong with them?

(i hate this so much)

1× 0:00 -0:21

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

So I built a survey to find out. I got ~140 clips of music from a variety of different genres, but with emphasis on music that people tend to dance to. Techno, house, swing, blues, classical, latin, hippie DJ sets, etc.

The hippie DJ sets are my nemesis here, actually. I find them more viscerally tragic than bad music outright, because they are always just teasing you about being good music, you spend hours just wiggling on the edge of hope for some real beat about to drop. This survey is a personal vendetta.

So uh first let’s check - how much do other people agree with me?

I had people rate songs on a scale from 0 (doesn’t make me want to dance) to 4 (extremely makes me want to dance). On average, the songs got 0.82, surprisingly low!

I included 7 clips from ecstatic dance DJ sets, and 7 from general party DJ sets (Burning man’s Mayan Warrior, festival clips on youtube, etc.)

The ecstatic dance songs got rated, on average, 0.93. The festival party DJ clips got rated 0.86. Whereas the songs that I rated as 4/4 danceability got, on average, 0.72.

…So it turns out maybe I am the weird one here. I’m not sure; I picked a lot of slow songs I’d like to dance to, whereas I didn’t sample the slow parts of ecstatic dance DJ sets. If I filter down to only ‘songs I would play at an ecstatic dance peak, the rating hits 0.82 - a bit better but not by much. So maybe my hypothesis of “maybe everyone would prefer the DJ plays better music but there’s some weird social effect where they end up playing bad music instead” seems probably wrong here. Probably everyone actually likes the bad, bad music.

Across all scores, not controlling for anything, the songs rated the absolute highest in danceability were these:

First place: Rasputin club mix, Boney M

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Second place: One More Time, Daft Punk

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Third place: Hung Up, Madonna

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Fourth place: Hey Ya!, Outkast

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The four songs rated the least danceable:

1st place: Hellfire, Hunchback of Notre Dame

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

2nd place: Is Love What You Don’t Know, F.S. Blumm and Nils Frahm

1× 0:00 -0:22

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

3rd place: Le Diplomate, ALA.NI

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

4th place: Road to Awe, Clint Mansell

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

—

But maybe the people who like dancing to the bad music are inferior in some way? Maybe their aesthetic appreciation is broken so badly that this will manifest in other areas? Maybe they just don’t understand how dancing works, somehow?

Let’s check. Let’s look at two groups - people who reported having 30+ hours of technical dance practice (around 100 people), vs people with less than 30 (n=278).

Here were the biggest gaps in what these two groups preferred. Reminder these aren’t absolute preference, but rather the biggest difference in the ratings between the two groups.

Here’s the song rated disproportionately danceable by people without technical dance practice:

Killing In The Name, Rage Against The Machine (1.1 with, 1.3 without)

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

And here’s the song rated as danceable by people with technical dance practice.

Obsession, Aventura (1.3 with, 0.7 without)

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

My desire to be proven superior is continually frustrated. I like Killing In The Name more than I do Obsession. Most of the songs rated disproportionately highly by technical dancers were latin, which makes me think we’re picking up on the bachata/zouk type people who do a lot of lessons. I really dislike this style of latin music and I’m grumpy.

Okay, but what about creative dancing? I asked people how good they are at dancing creatively, expressionistically, etc.

The song rated best by people who said they weren’t good at creative dancing (compared to people who said they were):

Praise, Kari Jobe (0.4 good, 0.3 not good)

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

And the song rated best by people who said they were good at creative dancing

Gomd, Sickick (1.0 good, 0.3 not good)

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

You’ll notice that people who are technically practiced or creatively good, have higher ratings for songs in general. This is cool - there’s probably some generalized dance urge that increases dance responsiveness to all music, and if you have this trait then you’re more likely to work on developing skills to be good at dancing.

And finally, this agrees with a song I like! I really love the song Gomd. I’m going to cherrypick this in support of my crusade.

I’m gonna go ahead and dump a bunch of data here, without much analysis, though some are pretty funny. My sample wasn’t huge - around 300 people per song. I also made no effort to get a random sample or spot-check this time; this is definitely just ‘correlations of people who follow Aella’.

Personality

I included my usual truncated big-5 survey, which included two questions (one negative, one positive) for each of the OCEAN spectrums.

The songs whose danceability rating correlated the most with low openness:

Nature Boy, Nat King Cole

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Hellfire, Hunchback of Notre Dame

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

London, Thumakda

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

and the three with highest openness

Formation, Beyonce

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Shinigami Eyes, Grimes

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Tic Tac, Memba

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Conscientiousness

Low conscientiousness people rated these as more danceable:

Boom, Ibenji

1× 0:00 -0:21

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Mutant Brain

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Active, Drake Jones

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

And the highest conscientiousness danceability:

Rebellion Joe, Arroyo

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Moon River

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Zoot Suit Riot, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Extroversion

Low extroversion people were most into dancing to these songs:

Road to Awe, Clint Mansell

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Timewarp, Sub Focus

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

La Cumparsita Tango

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Whereas high-extroversion people liked dancing to these:

Pray, Gianni Marino

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Go Down Deh Spice, Sean Paul and Shaggy

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Roaming Sunshine DJ Set (middletown)

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Agreeableness

Low agreeableness people found these most danceable:

La Danse, Des Canards

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Is Love What You Don’t Know, F.S. Blumm and Nils Frahm

1× 0:00 -0:22

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Demiurge, Meshuggah

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

And high agreeableness correlated most with these:

Tetema, Rayvanny

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Rufus Du Sol DJ set

1× 0:00 -0:21

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Safaera

1× 0:00 -0:21

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Neuroticism

Low neuroticism people were into these:

Psycho, Mia Rodriguez

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

And the gentle piano shows up again in Is Love What You Don’t Know, F.S. Blumm and Nils Frahm

1× 0:00 -0:22

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Le Diplomate, Alani

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

High neuroticism people had highest correlation with these as danciest:

Flamingo, Kero Kero

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Adiago For Strings, Testo

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Ladies

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I found it amusing that for one of the sub-neuroticism questions, people who agreed with “I’m relaxed most of the time” found Happy, by Pharrell Williams, the most danceable:

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Dance styles

I asked about people’s skill levels in five broad dance styles - traditional (irish step dance, cumbia, etc), freestyle (twerking, shuffling, break dancing, etc) partner (ballroom, blues, latin, etc), choreographed (ballet, tap dance, contemporary, k-pop, etc), and spiritual (ecstatic, sufi whirling, butoh, etc).

Traditional

High skill in traditional dances corelated most with finding these songs danceable:

Essence ft Tems, Wizkid

1× 0:00 -0:21

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Obsession, Aventura

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Rebellion Joe, Arroyo

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Freestyle

Skill in freestyle dancing most correlated with finding these songs danceable:

One More Time, Daft Punk

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Pray, Gianni Marino

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Shake It, David Novacek

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Partner

Skill in partner dancing correlated with liking:

Go Down Deh Spice, Sean Paul and Shaggy

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Sing, Sing, Sing, Benny Goodman

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Chainsmoking, Jacob Banks

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Choreographed

People who self-rated as skilled at choreographed dancing were most into:

Bruk Off Yuh Back, Konshens x Chris Brown

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Essence ft Tems, Wizkid

1× 0:00 -0:21

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Last Last Burna Boy

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Spiritual

High spiritual dance skill scores correlated with finding these songs danceable:

Is Love What You Don’t Know, F.S. Blumm and Nils Frahm

1× 0:00 -0:22

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

About You, XXYYXX

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Poof, DSL

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Age

The songs that older people found more danceable were these:

Sexual Healing, Kygo

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Safety Dance

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Shake It, David Novacek

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

And the younger people’s dance preferences correlated most with:

Flamingo, Kero Kero

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Strokur Hildur Guðnadóttir (???)

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Espresso, Sabrina Carpenter

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Sex

Males most preferred these:

Opus, Eric Prydz

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Zoot Suit Riot, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Gangnam Style

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Adiago for Strings, Tiesto

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

And females preferred:

Safaera

1× 0:00 -0:21

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Fitzpleasure, Alt-J

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Formation, Beyonce

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’, Scissor Sisters

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Genderiness

Cis people found these most danceable:

Cold Sweat, James Brown and the JBs

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Blue Danube Waltz, London Symphony

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

One Drink, Dimt

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

And non-cis people (trans and nonbinary) got the groove on for these:

Psycho, Mia Rodriguez

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Miste, Haxan Cloak

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Flamingo, Kero Kero

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Politics

People who reported being more liberal, also reported finding these songs more danceable:

Tictac, Memba

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Mundian To Bach Ke

1× 0:00 -0:19

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Crush, Tessa Violet

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

And conservatives:

Boot Scootin Boogie Brooks and Dunn

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Blue Danube Waltz

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Nature Boy, Nat King Cole

1× 0:00 -0:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

And last but not least - I asked people if they’d ever had an officially administered IQ test. Around a third said yes, and of those, I asked them their score.

So: Which songs are found danceable by higher vs lower IQs?