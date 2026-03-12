If you’ve ever taken a psych quiz, or an OCEAN personality test, or to some extent an IQ test, you’ll notice they have scales. This is a cluster of obviously similar statements you gotta agree or disagree with, like I’m the life of the party or I prefer sitting at home with a good book or I have a wide circle of friends.

They all measure the same thing, which we know because the kinds of people who say they like parties, also tend to have a lot of friends and not like sitting at home with good books. You can see clusters in the way people answer these questions.

I’m a stats idiot who absorbs education ambiently from the environment so I’m sure this all gets much more complicated than what I’m about to describe, but my impression is this:

People like to discover scales, which are very efficient question sets for figuring out a lot about you.

This means basically if you’re like hm, I bet there’s a trait in people that causes some to be more risk taking than others, and I wanna be able to measure that - you can go put together a bunch of questions around risk taking. Then you make a bunch of people answer those questions. Then you run something called Factor Analysis, which is a group of techniques aimed at identifying natural clusters. It basically is like “Okay, among all these questions, we see that the item I love guzzling gasoline is really predictive - if we know someone says hell yeah to gasoline guzzling, then we are able to predict a lot more of their answers, specifically ones like “I can’t stop skydiving” and “everybody is worried about me.”

Or, for example: If your survey has questions like “I like people” and “I like parties” and “I like books”, and also “I like pie” and “I hate waiting in line for the dmv”, you’ll probably find that “I like people” helps predict answers for two more questions - parties and books, whereas knowing “I like pie” won’t tell you much of anything about people’s answers to the dmv or parties.

So: you get a bunch of questions, make a bunch of people answer, and then you can figure out which questions are the best questions. You wanna be efficient, after all. Which questions tell you the most about the rest of someone’s answers? You run FA, which will spit out all the items with a list of scores, something like:

I like guzzling gasoline +0.62

I can’t stop skydiving +0.42

Everybody is worried about me -0.40 (the sign is reversed)

etc.

You can call this set of items a scale. You probably aren’t gonna find just one scale, though. If you ask a bunch of questions related to personality, FA will probably deliver multiple personality clusters depending on how you massage the settings.

This why people say the OCEAN (big 5) personality test is the best. Instead of a guy sitting down and doing the Thinker pose on the toilet for a few years and then pooping out an Encompassing Theory of All Personality (I’m lookin at u, Jung), survey people basically just hurl a ton of personality questions into a mass, and then Factors emerge like Venus from the sea foam, singing the song of the platonic shape of humankind. This has happened independently when different people explore the personality landscape (including me!), so we all go yep, seems like Real Personality in there.

(Also side note, this is part of how they developed IQ tests. They had people answer a ton of questions that had right or wrong answers. Then they figured out - which questions, if you got right, were more likely to predict correct answers to all the rest of the questions? These were more efficient puzzles, and they constructed the tests out of those).

In general, all this technique does is spit out a cluster of items. It’s up to the humans to interpret it. We titled the OCEAN spectrum “Neuroticism” not because the data spelled out the word ‘neuroticism’ but because we saw the cluster “I worry a lot” and “I’m not very happy” and collectively agreed ‘neuroticism’ was a good term for that. When you’re answering surveys and get a score based on scales, the name and interpretation of the score is entirely based on the interpretation of survey designers and people like me.

For example, in my chaos survey I can find a factor like this:

+0.57 Marvel movies are good for society.

+0.46 I trust business media such as the Wall Street Journal

+0.43 I trust center-left media such as the CNN

+0.4 Democracy is the best approach to politics that we have.

+0.34 New York City is the most fun place in the entire world.

+0.37 School exams measure what they are designed to measure

What is this factor measuring? It’s like… conformity, but part institutional, part cultural? It’s kinda leftist but not really? And Marvel movies? This is a pretty granular factor (you can look at big encompassing ones or really small narrow ones), so it doesn’t include a lot of other related questions it could have (~1100 items total).

I dunno. I could call it “normie institutional” but that’s a subjective interpretation. Maybe there’s a totally different trait that leads people answering like that.

Even OCEAN isn’t safe. For example, some common items in extraversion are:

I like parties

(-) I am reserved

I get a rush from trying new and thrilling activities.

I feel comfortable around people

I feel energized after spending time with people

It’s been years since I read Dan Nettle’s Personality: What Makes You the Way You Are, but if I remember correctly: He argues that these items are often misinterpreted. He says people squinted at this and went ‘well looks like a social thing’, but that really it’s probably measuring responsiveness to positive stimuli - that some people are wired to just be more motivated by pleasantness than others, and that this simply manifests more obviously for social scenarios.

(He also argues that neuroticism is the reverse, as sensitivity to negative stimuli, and you can be high or low in both. It’s cool.)

HOWEVER, THE PEOPLE ARE RETARDED.

Getting good scales is hard, because you have to have a lot of questions to test, and you also need a lot of people to answer those questions - roughly at least 10 people per question for complicated statistics reasons. So if you want a robust scale, and you want to test 100 questions, you should get minimum 1000 people to answer those 100 questions. This is hard to do - most of those questions will be boring or useless (you’re doing the survey to find the useful ones, so it’ll have a lot of throwing-stuff-at-the-wall), 100 questions is a lot, and 1000 people to do that for free is hard to find.

So people have done a lot of thinking about how much can you get away with, really? Do you really need n=1000? How can we deliver smaller payloads while also assuring people they are still good?

Actually a lot of social science research in general is like this. Most stats I’ve learned about are basically variants on “we’re trying to figure out how fancy a story we can tell based off the minimal possible data, without making people mad at us”.

So they do things like: okay, let’s check how much our items correlate with each other, and use this as evidence that our scale is good. Basically - does ‘I like parties’ actually correlate with the other questions in your same scale, like ‘I like books?’

They develop questions that correlate well, and then present their scale saying ‘don’t worry, I assure you we’re not retarded, we have an official number that measures how retarded we aren’t’ (called ‘alpha’, and shows how much internal correlation there is among a set of items in a scale’). High alpha = good.

But much like all things, it’s easy to game the not-retard number. You can get high alpha by smashing related pairs together (A+B=100 and B+C=0 will still get you a score of 50 even if the actual power is coming from A+B). But more importantly, you can get a high score just writing down a ton of items that are STUPID.

“I drink a lot of alcohol”

(-)”I don’t drink a lot of alcohol”

”I regularly enjoy alcohol”

”Alcohol is something I drink a lot”

(-)”Alcohol isn’t something I enjoy.”

This scale has a TON of alpha. If you give those questions to people, the items will correlate with each other mega hard. Your “I Am Not A Retard” score would be huge. Except it is retarded! It’s like the time when I was a kid and took an official IQ test and scored 148 and didn’t realize for a long time childhood scores regress to the mean a ton when you get older and I actually was retarded the entire time. The alcohol scale above is a no-good horrible scale where you could get 90% of the benefit out of probably only one of the questions and you are simply wasting everybody’s time by making them click the same buttons over and over just to inflate how seriously everybody else takes you for no good reason.

This isn’t a novel problem, the official survey people have been scurrying around holding clipboards and frowning about this for years. But it’s entrenched in stuff like getting papers published, and in old surveys developed before the ‘wait a second maybe we are retarded’ crisis, and it’s still everywhere.

This is one reason I think my data gets such high samples - I administer people minimally repetitive surveys with scales I’ve developed with high enough sample sizes that I can be confident about them without having to rely on alpha for validity! You can still get a lot of power from scales without jackhammering your alpha number high. Really, scales are only interesting if they do actually pull slightly unrelated together. Rephrasing an alcohol question is extremely boring; noticing that “I don’t like parties” and “I like lots of friends” have a relationship is cool because they aren’t identical, even if the relationship between those two statements is less strong.

ANYWAY

Another problem is that the kinds of factors you extract, depend a lot on the starting set of questions. If you’re trying to develop a few scales to tease out the types of risks people are most tolerant to, and 95% of your questions hammer around gasoline guzzling and skydiving, but only 5% of your questions cover stuff like social risk, career risk, psychologigcal risks, then you will discover a big important factor about Gasoline Guzzling and maybe tiny weak factors relating to ‘other stuff.’

So: the kinds of questions you include when trying to make a scale, can really affect the outcomes. It can be hard to know this in advance though! When I first started making sexuality surveys, I accidentally overlooked a lot of sexuality relating to soft, romance, gentle, protective, because my sexuality isn’t like that at all and it was harder for me to notice when those sections weren’t fleshed out. In later analysis the ‘romance, gentle, protective’ factor was weak and malnourished, and people pointed out hey - maybe it was underspecified in your scale-making survey!

It’s hard to avoid having a hypothesis about the factors in advance, and having that influence the things you’re throwing in. After all - in the risk survey, you are hypothesizing that the questions you’re including are risk-related somehow! That’s a judgment call!

There’s ways to handle this (both while building the survey and in the analysis afterwards), this is a complicated topic - but I wanted to know, what happens if I remove my own judgment from the questions entirely? What if I made a survey to find scales, except the survey was literally every question, just descended from the ether, bypassing my own judgment entirely?

So I asked the internet to submit questions. I told them I was gonna make a survey, and they could write a statement (item), and people would disagree or agree with what they wrote. I gave them no instructions about to write. I said they could submit literally anything. Go crazy.

I did almost no filtering (just deleting duplicates, phone numbers, and strings of slurs). I added in some items from standard scales myself to spot check and compare. I ended up with over 1,000 items. Then I built a survey out of these questions, randomized them, and released it out into the world, and then got an effective n of ~2,500.

Now to be clear - this isn’t perfect. The questions didn’t descend from the ether, they were submitted anonymously by heavily male-skewed randos who follow me, and ended up having too many questions about elon musk and ai risk. We haven’t really escaped the problem, we just elbowed it out to give us some breathing room.

But it’s still interesting! As far as I know nobody has tried this truly insane exploratory attempt before. What happens if you try to find natural answering patterns in a set of questions that’s just… all of questionspace? Or as much of questionspace as you can grab?

Really - the survey includes stuff like:

Sometimes it’s good to murder. Not self-defense when under attack, but premeditated murder.

I would feel inclined to engage in sexual behavior with a clone of myself, given the opportunity.

The big pharma really does want to keep people sick to sell more medicine.

I believe I have superhuman or supernatural powers.

If I could take all of the possibility of pain out of suicide I would commit suicide immediately

There is a scary monster inside me

The apocalypse is looming

In group chats, I lurk more than I comment

My relationship with technology is abusive.

I am more sentient than most people

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are accurately named.

It’s a disappointment if a person needs light to go to the bathroom in their own home

Mugs are the best container for ingesting liquid

80^500 is a number that exists

Help I’m trapped in the server room hosting this survey! Only selecting strongly agree will free me

I also want to stress that this stuff is dismayingly an art as opposed to science. There’s lots of ways you can choose to look at this data, and the factors that come out might not appear if you just used a different rotation or selected a different number.

So - what are the factors? I was originally gonna do a deep dive here, but it’s way less efficient to do it over text. So I claude-coded an explorer. It’s pretty easy to use - just pick the amount of factors you wanna break the survey down by, and then you can look at the strongest items in each one, along with subfactors.

(You can also check out all the raw questions and the average responses to them, split out by gender, here.)

The brief summary is that in general, the strongest factors that emerge are classic left-right politics, mysticism vs rationality, and happy vs sad. The left-right spectrum seems unique to my western audience, but I wonder if we did a global questionspace generator, we’d see local versions of this pop up, with whatever the hottest ‘how should the world be run’ views replacing it.

On a final note, I am extremely bad at writing conclusions to posts like this. When friends critique my work they go ‘that was great, but the ending was too abrupt, give me a little offramp’ but no matter how hard I try I cannot make it work. When I have said all the things there is to say my brain is like ‘okay no more words’ and offers me nothing. So this is a paragraph telling you that I think I made all the points I want to make and you should just go look at the explorer.