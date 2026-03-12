Knowingless

Knowingless

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
etirabys's avatar
etirabys
3d

felt exhilarated reading this, what a great project

Reply
Share
tailcalled's avatar
tailcalled
3d

Regarding the issue of which questions to include and introducing bias from your own judgement: Lately I've been circumventing this issue by asking people to qualitatively describe things from their own life. Because of my interests, I've still started with a specific trait I wanted to scale (e.g. Compassion), but then I've taken people who score high or low in Compassion and asked them to describe what they meant. See https://tailcalled.substack.com/p/towards-an-objective-test-of-compassion

I'm pretty sure this methodology could be adapted to something more open-ended, rather than a specific trait like Compassion. For instance with the case of sexuality, you could have a qualitative survey asking people to describe their sexuality (... like I did here maybe https://surveyanon.wordpress.com/2023/04/23/a-qualitative-survey-of-mens-and-womens-experiences-of-their-sexuality/ ) and then use this as inspiration to generate items that are more closed-ended.

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aella · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture