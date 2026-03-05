Knowingless

Georg Buehler
5d

This was useful for me . . . it hadn't occurred to me before that you could simultaneously wish your partner complete freedom AND simultaneously experience extreme jealousy. Though in retrospect, I can see that I've experienced this myself, when I was dumped -- I genuinely wanted my ex to be happy and wished them all the best, while simultaneously dying inside from the rejection. (The whole, "If you love someone, set them free..." trope.) My recent experiences with Internal Family Systems (IFS) therapy has made me realize it's perfectly normal to have parts of yourself in opposition to each other.

You're right, though -- most people are not built for poly arrangements. It sounds like it requires either an extreme tolerance for emotional turmoil, or superhuman levels of self-assurance.

Jeremy
5dEdited

8 or so years into polyamory after 11 years mono, including cohabiting and raising kids, poly homestead and the whole enchilada, and now in a slower, quieter phase of rebuilding... this post was full of head nods and a love letter to the self growth and realizations along the way.

I find that for me it just gets to be a lot sometimes to manage so many emotional plates, and the stacking complexities ground me down to the nub a couple of times.

Relationship styles being ranked the same, some core lessons shine through that are immutable in my journey of people'ing: No type of relationship will work with the wrong people. Structure is in fact, NOT a defense against heartbreak. Clear agreements are only as good as the people who will hold themselves accountable to them. And inversely, almost any relationship can work with the RIGHT people.

I over-calibrated on structure many times and mistakenly and autistically assumed that others would operate in good faith, but I've learned that just one 'bad actor' or just a few that aren't a fit can poison an entire polycule.

I realize why even a lot of poly identifying people like me end up settling into monogamy or monogamish relationships and why it can be a pragmatic choice - energy management is a serious consideration, and it gets much more complex with kids involved. Being the only provider for 4 adults and kids is not exactly an upgrade from the nuclear family, at least not for the provider.

All that said, I do long occasionally for the memories that I have of being able to really sink myself into the arms of multiple partners who really want my happiness and don't perceive my love as a commodity to fight over. Perhaps I may long for that the rest of my life without finding it, but I remind myself frequently how lucky I have been to experience that abundance when others might never feel seen by even ONE person.

