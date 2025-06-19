Knowingless

Kira
3d

This was helpful to read! The way you described trying (and failing) to make a tendersexual relationship appealing as a bdsmsexual person resonated with me. Like you, I've found this preference towards bdsmsexuality to be similarly strong and similarly unchangeable to my gender-preference. Tendersexual romance feels like a chore, while bdsmsexual romance feels correct, and my efforts to change that (even for the sake of people I deeply care for) have never met any success.

In the past, I've conceptualized this as a problem with me, that I'm too attached to my preferences and not sufficiently capable of changing for my partners, or somehow too damaged to love them. But your framing of bdsmsexuality as a deeper unchangeable preference feels viscerally true to me.

I don't put a lot of stock in evolutionary-psychology as an explanation for modern behavior - it easily turns into a just-so story. But if I had to offer one for why this might be bi-modal, it seems natural that each sexuality is adaptive in a different way. If the leaders of your ape tribe are virtuous and choose to respect the preferences of others, tendersexuality allows you to reap the cultural benefits of cooperation. If the leaders of your tribe are unvirtuous, bdsmsexuality might become more adaptive and valuable.

Sarah Constantin
3dEdited

I credit you with convincing me that "bdsmsexual" is a real thing.

Like, yes, of course I knew "kinks" existed, but not quite the degree to which "obligate BDSM-ers just aren't attracted to vanilla sex at all" was the most parsimonious explanation for people's behavior, as opposed to something like "they're performing an edgy/countercultural identity" or "they're processing trauma" or "they're adventurous and find enduring pain a fun challenge."

Like, when I read The Fountainhead, I read the (noncon) sex scene as "obviously this is a tragic scene that expresses how miserable the characters are at this point in their lives." I didn't realize until I started reading your blog that Dominique -- a beautiful, charming woman who has no interest in sex until she meets a man she admires who dominates/forces her -- is "basically wired like Aella." The book doesn't say she's an abuse victim; she explicitly had a loving father and a sheltered childhood. Sure, you could read into it (she's arguably fanfic of Nastasia Filipovna in *The Idiot*, who *was* canonically sexually abused as a child). But the simplest explanation that this was a straightforward depiction of a "bdsmsexual" woman. She's not traumatized, she's just "born this way." And I missed it, because that *seemed implausible*.

