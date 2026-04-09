Knowingless

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Jason Carleski's avatar
Jason Carleski
1d

On a broad scale I think you're probably more correct than not, but I do think you're leaving out one important distinction. In your fictional Pornlandia, the kids only see porn. They don't see non-porn sex. In our real-life Romancelandia, a pretty decent chunk (though certainly not all) of the kid population sees their parents interact with each other (or other non-parent partners). Some live through divorce, some see their parents succeed or fail with other people. If you have friends nearby, maybe you get to see their parents interact mundanely. That exposure to the everyday can't be discounted, even if our romance narratives can be overly rosy.

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Kira's avatar
Kira
1dEdited

I don't think it's correct to blame insane teenage romantic gestures on media. I think most of the insanity of teenagers has to do with the physical flood of hormones teenagers experience. Trans people or others who change their hormone balance later in life often have a very similar period, where they temporarily experience extreme levels of emotion especially around sex and romance..

When I started taking hormones in my late 20s, I had a 2-3 year period of "teenage love." I would fall in love for objectively poor reasons and feel driven to do objectively insane things for the person I was in love with. After a few years of being on hormones steadily, this just stopped on its own and my life got a lot more balanced. I don't think my media consumption pattern affected this at all, it was a physical reaction. The way teenagers act during puberty feels similar to this. The sheer strength of the emotion comes from the physical hormone balance, and maybe a few of the specific expressions of it being shaped by their media and social environment.

And I do think it's important for children to learn some kind of romance norms from early on. It's a very complex social structure, and just following your instincts around romance as a young person can get you into a terrible place. I think a certain percentage of charismatic high-agency people can do better in a world without any norms about flowers and tablecloths, but a more average person would probably struggle. They won't know what they like or want, when to initiate or when they're being initiated on, how to be safe, or how to progress a relationship forward or cut it off when they want to. Having simple and near-universal symbols and rituals available for anyone to use (flowers = romantic initiation) seems very useful for people who aren't prepared to blaze their own path in the romance world.

Romance norms provide a kind of training and structure, and I'd be wary of the impacts of kicking that structure away from people who need it.

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