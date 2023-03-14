In my kink survey, I asked about mental illnesses. I gave people a list, and asked them to check the ones that applied.

Aaand for survey details, you know the drill - my survey is at 550,000 people. Breakdown of the demographics who took it here, survey design methodology here, no you dont need a random sample jfc here, Raw averages here, raw data for the columns used in this blogpost here (check my work!)

Here, I’m checking the differences between cis females (n=293,826) and non-cis females (transmen, afab enbies, and other) (n=81,583).

Most of the respondents were young women from tiktok (average age of cis respondents was ~22, non-cis ~20yo), which means we’re probably looking at a more very-online type subsection of the population.

All the shaded ranges indicate 95% confidence intervals.



(I know what I’m trying to calculate - a 95% chance that the actual mean falls within the shaded range - but I don’t know if I’m doing it right. The code I used for this:

df_moe = df_stderr * stats.t.ppf((1 + 0.95) / 2, df.groupby('bin')[column_name].count() - 1)

df_lower = df_avg - df_moe

df_upper = df_avg + df_moe).

The following had lower absolute rates, so I’m scaling the y-axis to 15% to better see the difference.

If you wanna look at total averages, unadjusted for anything, spreadsheet is here.

This is the end of the blog post, I don’t want to provide a conclusion, this was just for the raw charts.