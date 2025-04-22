Knowingless

Sniffnoy
3d

We might be seeing a clash of conversation styles here. You expect people to ask questions. But the way a lot of people converse is by trading stories, or just letting things prompt other things -- not asking questions.

That is to say, the way a conversation goes in this style is that person A tells a story, or explains a topic, or whatever; person B maybe gets person A to expand on this for a bit, if they're interested in this particular topic; and then B just takes something A said as a jumping-off point to tell a tangentially related story or explain a tangentially related topic. And this goes back and forth.

You do ask questions in this format, but they're questions to clarify or to get someone to expand on what they've already said or to resolve apparent contradictions; you don't generally open a new topic with a question. You open a new topic with a "Funny you should mention that..." or a "Heh, that reminds me of the time..." or similar.

You're wondering why they're asking you no questions -- they're likely wondering why you're not telling them anything! You're like, it would be awkward because I haven't been asked -- no, that's exactly how it's supposed to go! You don't tell a story when *asked*, you tell a story when it comes to mind because the other person said something tangentially related. (Why wouldn't the guy want to know?)

Indeed, the fact that you *didn't* spontaneously talk about something might lead the other person to infer that you're *deliberately* keeping it hidden and they shouldn't pry! Although if you talk around it enough they might feel a need to ask directly because you're making it obvious.

Asking questions is what I resort to when the other person *really* just isn't saying much and I can't think of any other way to get them to talk. Normally, though, I expect them to respond with stories of their own, not wait until asked. Someone who wouldn't say things until asked I would find quite frustrating!

I'm not sure why you seem to so strongly associate getting to know one another with asking questions. Is this a requirement for getting sufficient information? Well, OK, I guess for the more private awkward stuff you're talking about it likely is. But why are you expecting to start with that? Normally it takes time to get to that! People generally aren't going to tell you such things until you've done something to demonstrate that it's safe to do so. Maybe you're just expecting to get to that too fast? (Although, idk, it seems like maybe you're also trying to filter for the sort of person who doesn't care about that sort of safety, and so going to that right off the bat is a deliberate filter. Which is fine if it is; just, y'know, that's going to be a strong filter to apply.)

I don't know -- I only have your textual description to go by. If these people are actually asking *no* questions -- when you tell them something, they don't ask you clarifying questions or try to get you to expand on it or anything, they immediately claim the turn for themselves with a tangentially related story -- then yeah, I have to agree, that doesn't seem very interested or curious, and that's unfortunate. But if they're merely not asking you any questions to *open* topics, it may just be a different conversation style?

Nate RN
2d

"The best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago. The second best time is now."

You have a very high list of requirements. Open to nonmono knocks out at least half to three quarters of the dating pool, charitably, probably more. You want someone of equal income to you or close enough, and you're also willing to throw $100k at finding the right partner, so this argues that your standard of living is high enough that you will screen out 80-90% of the male population based on income alone-- I make 200k/yr in a LCOL state where that puts me in a high income percentile and I couldnt scrounge up $100k to throw at a problem without selling my home or destroying my retirement. I hazard a guess that you want someone you consider physically attractive, which further thins the herd. And then you wanted them fully realized as mature individuals with no issues, which narrows the pool down to a very small percentage of people.

Tellingly, you say that you do find people who meet your standards. But a lot of the time they don't meet your other standards... particularly the one in which they're partnered with someone else. There's a reason for that, and the reason is that people do not spring into the world fully formed. They have to grow and become. Someone else earlier in their lives realized that this person had the potential to greatness, and they were willing to walk alongside that person and share companionship and grow together, until that person became the sort of man you desire today. They have what you desire because they put in the work you are unwilling to put in, and as such, they reap the benefits.

Consider that you may have to plant a tree if you wish, some day, to shelter under it.

