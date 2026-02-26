I made an extremely powerful tool to explore the largest fetish survey dataset in human history (as far as I know!) at BigKinkSurvey.com!

I’m using the datset I collected of ~960k people and ~900 questions for you to explore your own curiosities.

It’s a simple interface - just pick your x and y axis questions on the left hand side (pull-out toolbar on mobile), and then load the chart to show the relationship. (You can also use the search bar to help find questions faster if you don’t know the exact phrasing).

You can filter it for a few more things, like split it out by sex or whatever if you want. You can change the elements of the chart - switch the axis, change y range, etc. You can also switch to view a weighted version of the dataset, where I applied weights to make it much more population-representative.

Make sure to keep an eye on the summary section, which tells you exactly the phrasing used in the survey, as well as occasionally pops up alerts.

The question generator helps prompt things to explore:

The dice will generate a random correlation, and you can click the subtle dropdown next to it to lock an axis. The bullseye will generate a random statistically-significant correlation, where there will be some meaningful relationship between the two variables. You can use it to check to see if there’s any novel correlations that nobody’s written papers about yet.

There’s so, so much in here. I’ve been looking through this for years and am still discovering new stuff. I’m super curious to see if other people find anything interesting! If you look hard enough you might be able to make a brand new finding nobody has found before.

I’m still working on some aspects of the site, particularly the histogram and compare chart types. Hopefully they’ll get more functionality in the next few weeks.

I’m currently losing money on this project due to hosting costs; if you like my work and want to support me, I’d love if you could subscribe to my substack!

Or if you’re already subscribed, you can donate here.

Some fun charts I randomly found when poking around:

This almost perfectly tracks some fertility-by-age graphs.

Confounded by gender? Age? You can go check yourself.

This seems to imply that men report a higher bodycount, but this actually isn’t true in the data, where it’s almost identical.

(It does split more after 60, but n is low and I’m not sure how to interpret that)

Having low neuroticism is a good predictor of if you’ll enjoy sex work.

Subs seem to be more into consumign violent porn than doms are.

I’m sure there’s more. Find some cool stuff and link it in the comments or in your own blog posts!