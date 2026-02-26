Knowingless

Knowingless

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aella's avatar
Aella
2d

lol I'm sorry I forgot to actually link to it in the post. I've updated it, but here it is again for good measure: http://bigkinksurvey.com/

Reply
Share
Austin Wallace's avatar
Austin Wallace
2d

As someone who also built a site to explore your data, I appreciate the work on both the site and the data!

Your chart creator is excellent.

I’m also going to link mine, as I think it has different tools, and people may find both interesting.

My profile comparison tool is my personal favorite:

https://www.austinwallace.ca/survey/profile?c0=straightness&c1=age&c2=politics

Reply
Share
1 reply by Aella
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aella · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture