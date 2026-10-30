Knowingless

Knowingless

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Worst Boyfriend Ever's avatar
Worst Boyfriend Ever
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I knew Astrology was for hot girls and ugly guys

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Kyle Anthony Williams's avatar
Kyle Anthony Williams
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1. Prior art on the "extract Big Five from faces" task: https://www.nber.org/papers/w34808

2. I am not surprised to see that the composites are all pale; wouldn't be shocked if black and brown people could significantly contradict a lot of the associations here.

3. Stepping back, I really wonder why people are so obsessed with physiognomy. It's pretty easy to reason from first principles that one can surmise basically nothing about one's interior life from a single photo, and engaging with the topic seems to lead people down a path of misogyny and scientific racism.

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