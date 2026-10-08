Knowingless

Knowingless

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Phil Hazelden's avatar
Phil Hazelden
Oct 8

Berkson's paradox (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Berkson%27s_paradox) could easily be coming into play here. That is: if glosso is used disproportionately among kinky people (seems likely because of what it is), and also used disproportionately among rationalists (seems likely because of your circles), then the non-kinky non-rationalists are less likely to show up in the data.

I don't know how strong we'd expect that effect to be or if there's a way to check or control for it.

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Jerry's avatar
Jerry
Oct 8

On the "make better bets" question, I still think that type of question is in large part measuring how financially secure someone is (or how secure they feel anyways). If they feel like an extra $300 would meaningfully improve their life, and they would face serious hardship or stress with their current amount of money, it makes sense to take the certain $300. I think a better test would be with much lower stakes, like 50% chance of getting a dollar or a guaranteed 30 cents. Or even 50% chance of getting $10 or a guaranteed $3.

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