Status is, of course, other people knowing that you have what they want. A king is high status; he has great ability to achieve things he wants, and people knowing this causes them to obey him in exchange for access to more things they want.

But in sex as a status game, I talked about status as something you can play. You can play high by teasing a friend - “You cooking dinner tonight? Remember, the smoke alarm isn’t a timer.” and they can play high by refusing to cede frame “If I haven’t made the smoke alarm go off then am I really doing my job?”, or low by ceding frame “Hey now, I’ve never made a smoke alarm go off” (defensive).

It’s hard to do academic research on ‘is someone ceding to a frame’, but there’s other subtle signals of status too. When researchers have studied behavioral differences of low vs high status people, they notice differences like:

High interrupts more and fends off being interrupted more, low is interrupted more often and fails to fend off interruptions as much

High is more likely to give commands, low is more likely to ask questions

High is more likely to take up physical space

High laughs less, low laughs more

High is less reactive, less likely to reflexively mirror emotions/facial expressions, while low is more easily affected

High is more likely to be ‘held responsible’ or ‘blamed’, low is more likely to be treated as fragile

High is calmer, while low is more likely to interpret things as threats

High tends to be more willing to be competitive, contradictory, argumentative, while low tends to be more polite, helpful, and avoidant of direct conflict.

So is the idea that people can truly be one status level, but act like a level they’re not? In some sense this is obviously true. I view those louis vuitton tote bags as ludicrously capacious; the ancient primal gossip column writer in me surges into judgment when I see a woman with nails like crab legs boarding first class with that tote on her shoulder; I think she wants people to see her as wealthier than she is.

When a billionaire wears torn jeans, we think - ah, he wants people to think he’s more relatable than he is. When the neighbor kid shows you his lightsaber skills he’s learning to fight off bad guys, we adorably see that he’s attempting to appear more menacing than he is. But all these examples are ones where they are failing to convince us; the status they play is obviously at odds with the status they carry.

But do people ever falsely signal status well? Do people ever successfully lie?

I’ve mentioned before someone I know who is low status in some ways - she’s poorer than most of her social group, uneducated and not particularly accomplished in most salient skills, etc. But she acts very socially dominant, is confidently unphased when teasing people much higher power than herself, etc. - basically ‘plays high’ as a natural, deep extension of her interactions with the world.

Is she falsely signalling status? Are we being duped? I wondered this, but upon further thought I realized no - she’s very popular, because she makes people feel good when they’re around her. She’s providing real value to others. There’s a group chat called Hurricane [Her Name] founded as a support group for all the men who fell in love with her.

One loose test I like to use for figuring out status is - if two people really tried to cancel each other, like pulled all their resources - time, energy, money, charm, connections, all of it - into trying to get the other person run out of town (or killed), who would win? And this woman I know would probably easily beat a lot of the more saliently ‘high status’ people in my community on the merit of her social power alone. She could lift a finger and powerful allies would flock to defend her.

So no, she’s not falsely signalling status - her social power is high enough to back it up. She is accurately conveying a level of security that she rightfully feels.

Much of the time, when someone seems to be pretending a different status than they are, they are actually reflecting something true. In general, our status plays are very hard to convincingly fake. You have deep machinery in your brain, fine tuned to detect your actual level of power, and it spits out signals appropriate for it. If you are proposing a date to a girl who’s way out of your league, it’s hard to suppress your nerves, and she will likely be able to smell it on you. When I started getting more famous, people started wanting me at their parties more and talking to me more. Only then did my body develop the ability to relax into something socially smoother and steadier - something I had historically totally failed to pull off consciously despite really trying to. On some level your body needs to correctly track the level of threat or success it thinks you’re actually under, and makes a ton of micromovements accordingly.

…Except your body broadcasting your true status isn’t always what happens. Anna Delvey managed to fool everyone into thinking she was a wealthy socialite, the tinder swindler Simon Leviev managed to fool a bunch of women into thinking he was a wealthy heir, and both Anna and Simon presumably had very convincing portrayals of high status. And you probably have known at least someone who seems to have an expectation that other people treat them as high status - they get more easily offended at implications they’re low status, they act as though what they have to say is more interesting than it is, and they seem to really believe all of it, they exude that they believe it all, all the way down to their souls. They probably do believe they deserve The Good Life on some level, like they’ve been unfairly dealt a low-status hand. This allows them to lie convincingly, because on a subconscious level they are not actually lying. The deep machinery in their brain is miswired for detecting their actual level of power, and spits out signals appropriate for a status higher than what they are.

Under the status lens, this is what narcissism is. If you imagined a narcissist’s status actually matched level of what they’re signaling, then their behavior suddenly becomes much more palatable. The store clerk who gets pissy when he’s ignored is embarrassing; the emperor who gets pissy when he’s ignored is understandable. Narcissism isn’t demanding special treatment, it’s demanding special treatment when you don’t actually have the status to pull it off. Clinical symptom lists of narcissism often refer to gaps between their signalling and reality, like:

Have an unreasonably high sense of self-importance and require constant, excessive admiration.

Feel that they deserve privileges and special treatment.

Expect to be recognized as superior even without achievements.

Make achievements and talents seem bigger than they are.

Let’s take Bridgerton, a netflix female-gaze show set in the early 1800’s that features a relatively unnuanced set of good and bad characters. It portrays a queen who is framed as intimidating and demanding, but certainly not ‘bad’ - no characters complain about her behavior or resent her standing. And yet she becomes personally offended when people don’t give her enough attention, gets angry when she ships people but they don’t fall in love, casually dismisses and beckons people with arrogant authority, explicitly expresses disinterest in the lives of servants, etc.

But in this world she is not treated as a narcissist, she’s treated as a queen. All the same symptoms that would cause us to go no-contact or write trauma books in a normal person are just an unpleasant but understandable features in one who can actually kill or enrich you with a twitch of her finger. She demands attention because she can enforce attention.

But okay - if narcissism is your brain machinery churning out higher-rank expectations than matches your actual value to other people, what’s the reverse? Can you actually be quite powerful, but your brain churns out low-rank expectations that cause you to interace with others as though they’re more powerful than you?

Yes! I think this is women.

In primates, rank is often tied to sex, and in some cases is synonymous with it. Chimpanzees have a really rigid, obvious hierarchy that determines things like access to mates, priority to food and protection etc, who runs away when threatened, etc. In this, all male chimps rank higher than all female chimps. Literally - the powerful alpha momma female chimp will bow and roll over to the lowest incel male. This is probably innate, as this gender tyrrany recurs in all chimp societies both wild and captive.

Bonobos have more fluid, distributed hierarchy, where most females rank above most males. While some males dominate some of the females, the highest status bonobo in a community is almost always female.

What about the human primate? I don’t know - it’s a dangerous game to try to extrapolate ape behavior to us - but it seems something like a genderswap of bonobos. In humans, most males rank above most females, and the highest status human ape is almost always male. Some cultures are more sex-status-mixed, but there have still been significant portions of human history where their hierarchy more closely resembled the chimp’s, where the lowliest male might not want to swap out their position for the highest-ranked women.

I don’t think female human primates have evolved for millenia as the lower-ranked sex without any biological repercussions. It seems likely that the female psyche, for very good reason, is wired to believe it is lower-status compared to the male psyche.

That list of signals of high vs low status I gave at the beginning of this blog post was actually from research on gender differences. I just swapped out male vs female for high and low. The actual findings (usually found in mixed-sex groups), are this:

Men interrupt more and fend off being interrupted more, women are interrupted more often and fail to fend off interruptions as much

Men are more likely to give commands, women are more likely to ask questions

Men are more likely to take up physical space

Men laugh less, women laugh more

Men are less reactive, less likely to reflexively mirror emotions/facial expressions, while women are more easily affected

Men are more likely to be ‘held responsible’ or ‘blamed’, women are more likely to be treated as fragile.

Men are less neurotic, while women are more likely to interpret things as threats.

Men tend to be more willing to be competitive, contradictory, argumentative, while women tend to be more polite, helpful, and avoidant of direct conflict.

Obviously more classically femme tactics are still useful to men - being agreeable, getting sympathy, taking true threats seriously can all be vital to power - but overall, women have gained more from low-status maneuvers than men, because they historically have been less able to achieve their wants than men.

So much of gender discourse is actually a fight over the discomfort of low-status wiring trying to fit into a high-status world.

I say this as a low-status-wired person myself. My psychology defaults to don’t hurt me, I’m not a threat on a subconscious level. As I rose in power in my local social circles, this started creating problems. People would treat me as very high status, and I didn’t know how to handle this. I’m supposed to laugh at your jokes, and ask you questions, and be quiet and let you talk. I was uncomfortable with the power I suddenly found in my hands, with being in situations where that power required me to behave in high-status (disagreeable, demanding, dominant) ways. It was not native to me and I think I made everything worse by trying to act like this wasn’t happening.

Women evolved as low status for millenia, and then suddenly over the course of a century their power shot up. Women suddenly could own property and hold jobs and get divorced easily and become girlbosses and eat birth control and use their baddie status and pretty faces to post persuasive demands on social media. But the machinery in their brains that truly believed they were low-status was still there, and still kept firing away.

To be annoyingly repetative about this: Obviously, this is all on average. Men also have historically benefitted from playing low status; male competition is violent and fierce, and declare-submissive-loyalty survival strategies are vital to the male psyche just as they are female. Men are also sometimes neurotic, and eager to please, and conflict avoidant! Don’t use this post to overinterpret individual instances of people behaving one way or another.

But, in a broad sense, I get from women’s cultural messaging a sort of quietly desperate attempt to be viewed as powerful. Yass queen, get it gurl, don’t fumble the baddie; these are cheering reassurances granted massive viewcounts by psyches that are in need of cheering reassurances - by psyches that, no matter what, will always on some level feel like they are at the bottom of the totem pole.

Men have their own version of this - the insecure manosphere posturing that proclaims confidently how much men deserve to be worshipped by women is the same low-status reflex. But theirs is not nearly as widespread as women’s is!

And both manosphere and yass-queenism’s subtle requests for approval can exist with or without actual power; there’s both powerless incels and Andrew Tate, there’s (occasionally) femcels and also Dove commercials.

I also don’t mean to argue that signaling high or low status is good or bad. Both are strategies that are correct in different situations, and we tend to individually favor one or the other subconsciously. Signaling low is often a vital tool for vulnerability and social bonding! And I don’t mean to argue that all of male-female gender dynamics can be boiled down to status. As I said in the beginning of this series, we’re here to see what the world looks like when viewed through a status lens. This doesn’t render other lenses invalid. But still, viewing the gender divide as actually a status divide feels clarifying for me. So much of female psychology is just low status psychology! It’s unsurprising that we see a world where, even when women gain power, they sort of… can’t believe they actually have that power.