Knowingless

Knowingless

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
lass's avatar
lass
2dEdited

THIS. I own a business and have a team under me and I've created so many problems over the years by my reflexive unwillingness to own my *actual* power. It creates a dissonance in the system that I misinterpreted at first as "my power is bad and I should tone it down" to finally realizing that everyone just needed me to own and wield my power unabashedly. That created the mutual experience of integrity and respect, which was the opposite of what I had expected.

Also, when I was younger and fucking hot, I had absolutely no idea the gold I was sitting on. I had much higher status than I realized. Now, wrinkled and greying, I know my high sexual status and it's on the money. It both doesn't surprise me and surprises me every time it's proven. There's a wonderful settledness in taking my rightful throne, no more, no less.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Field Observer's avatar
Field Observer
2d

All the traits you describe here don’t especially strike me as pertaining to status - are you describing status here, or are you describing dominance?

Reply
Share
8 replies by Aella and others
86 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aella · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture