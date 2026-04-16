Knowingless

Knowingless

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Liz Lovelace's avatar
Liz Lovelace
3d

Wow, this is very heavy and strange to me. I live in such a bubble - I basically never interact with lower class people enough to hear about anything like this. I've lived my entire life in the middle class, and I am kind of very afraid of the lower class world. It's different, hostile, requires me to be on my toes, and I just don't know what to expect. It feels dangerous, almost the same feeling as going into a forest that contains wolves and bears *somewhere*, even if the chance you get mauled is small. Maybe I should go travel and see that world.

The nonsensical rules of the factory are very interesting, because to me they make almost complete sense. Of course you wouldn't let your workers learn the flow lines in order, it makes things illegible for you, the people-engineer. If you look at the workers as a kind of substrate that executes instructions, you would want them to learn things out of order, so that every operation is atomic rather than being in a larger context of a flow line, because having a lot of Context is just bad systems design. This is just not how you design a System. Except this is *people* we're talking about, so are the people-engineers so heartless as to force them to stand even though it hurts? I feel like if I was a manager, I'd be nicer, but I don't know, I make LLMs do similar slightly unethical things, so maybe I'm one of the bad guys too. It's very strange to me.

Also, while reading about the various things that the management does suboptimally, a part of me cries out to the free market - how could my beloved free market let this happen? Why does the factory not get outcompeted by a different factory that is the same but lets its employees sit and pays them slightly lower wages? But again, I guess this might only apply in my world, and the lower class world is different. This kind of shakes my "faith" in the kind of econ-brained libertarian ideology I follow, because leftist-ish analysis does seem to engage with working class issues like factory workers in a way that makes more sense. If the free market doesn't shut down obvious issues like workers not sitting at factories, then maybe we do need collective action to shut it down via protests, idk

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Charlie Quimby's avatar
Charlie Quimby
3d

The world needs to hear more stories of how poverty serves capitalism and its gospel of efficiency. What will happen to people like the young you when the machines and computers take over?

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