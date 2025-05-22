Knowingless

Isabel
3d

So as I understand it, the fraternal birth order (FBOE) is not linked to just any kind of gay but is specifically linked to the kind of gay that goes hand in hand with effeminacy. The most extreme expression of this kind of gay is called ‘homosexual transsexualism,’ which is when gay men are so effeminate and cross-sex shifted that they get clinical gender dysphoria and medicalize into transgender women. But homosexual transsexuals are not the only gay men with a cross-sex shift. There are gay men who have a lesser degree of it or the same degree of it but just don’t transition for x, y or z reasons. All this to say that the FBOE is more accurately and specifically described as a non-genetic but inborn phenomenon that causes cross-sex shift in males. The downstream effect is male androphilia/homosexuality but because male effeminacy/gender-nonconformity shows up before puberty in FBOE-affected males and is what leads some of them to become gender-dysphoric, I think it’s more helpful to talk about FBOE as causing cross-sex shift in male neuronanatomy. I know this might not have answered all your questions. I’m not good at finer stats so avoided those questions but hope this helps anyway.

Phil Getts
3d

The birth rate per woman has been going down, which should make men with more siblings older on average. Also, someone 14 years old hasn't had as much time to acquire more siblings. These factors might help explain why the percentages decrease as siblings increase: older men grew up in less gay-friendly times.

If siblings tell siblings about Aella, then taking Aella's survey correlates with a sibling taking Aella's survey, and then lower birth-order people would be older on average, and that could help explain their lower gayness.

So I'd control for birth year. The simplest thing to try would be to pick a 5-year span and use only people born in those years. You've got enough data.

