Knowingless

Knowingless

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Throw Fence 🔶's avatar
Throw Fence 🔶
15hEdited

Agh it makes me so annoyed that you take this more seriously than most of academia, and that there’s no way to express this in other contexts without it being dismissed as some kind of anti science sentiment. (Ironic since the point is that Science isn’t being scientific.)

Reply
Share
GavinRuneblade's avatar
GavinRuneblade
14hEdited

Sometimes when I am taking surveys, including yours because I recognize those questions, I worry whether I understand the question the way it is intended.

For example, when I answered the question about being influenced by advertising, I answered in a strong positive, because I used my own internal rule that I will not willingly buy anything for which I have seen an advertisement. That's a very powerful influence. But I assume that you meant "Do advertisements convince you to buy the product advertised". I debated for several minutes before answering because I wasn't sure which way my answer would be taken. And the two interpretations lead to exactly opposite answers.

This happens rather often for me in surveys, where there is a common understanding that I assume is at work, but I approach from outside that frame. Then I have to take a guess what to say.

The math ones are much easier on that it is always math.

You didn't mention that you often end your surveys with a question about did we answer honestly. What results do you get from that question? Do many people admit to lying? Does it corrrelate to troll answers?

Reply
Share
3 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aella · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture