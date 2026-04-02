Knowingless

Knowingless

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Zuzana's avatar
Zuzana
4d

I am happy there are other women out there who are not universally scared of stories they might have heard happened to somebody and, as a result, in their head now every woman is sure to get attacked walking somewhere at night, nevermind the fact she is walking down a busy well-lit street covered with people. I am occasionally upset by this phenomenon because I've seen these other women seed the unjustified feeling of being threatened, vary, unsure in other women (often younger). I don't want to question or dismiss anyone's specific negative experiences and I am all for exercising reasonable precautions but I do despise the general tendency of "I am a woman, I can't walk alone after sunset, I am always in danger and women who don't think that about me or about themselves are stupid, careless and not right." I know you did not talk about this very specifically but you did hint that you might be more the same sort of person as me than lots of (maybe even most) women my generation around me.

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SkinShallow's avatar
SkinShallow
4dEdited

I'd like to know how correlated "stranger sexual assault" and "all other personal assault and muggings" are, as some of your examples seem to point strongly to the former risk ("other women"), some to the latter ("destroyable property"). I'd assume general disorder and sexual assault will be corelated but by no means perfectly.

I'm pretty sure your point about attention and threat is spot on, tho again, I'm not sure if there's no correlation between, for the lack of better term, "catcaling culture" and assault.

But the biggest one is here: "It’s possible I’m putting off certain signals that cause men not to try to physically harm me". From everything you say, and from my own experience, I'm pretty certain that you ARE. While this is by no means absolute and fully reliable "protection", we KNOW that attackers choose potential victims non-randomly, not necessarily consciously (almost certainly not consciously in fact) based partially on their "manifest vulnerability", confidence, chance that they'd put up a fight, scream vs acquiescence, comply, freeze etc. As someone who did A LOT of walking around at night when young (tho in a fewer variety of cities) as well as did a lot of other, likely risky things (public transport in the smal hours of the morning, hitchiking, being drunk, going to recently met men's flats etc etc), I was lucky enough to never have been sexually or otherwise assaulted (tho I've had a couple of experiences that, while COMPLETLY objectively physically unthreatening, were unpleasant by vibe and more than verbal harassment, eg someone proceeding to masturbate after being firmly rejected 🤣 in a situation where I couldn't just immediately walk away) and while some of it was obviously just dumb luck, I'm certain much was to do with how I appeared / projected. This is supported by reports from at least a couple of women with similar patterns.

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