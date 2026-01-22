Knowingless

Enrico
I don't really know your intended audience but I think this is greatly misguided.

Why should there be mob justice in the first place? If you don't want to invite anyone to a party you can do that with no public explanation and even no explanation to them.

If the behavior is criminal, there is normal justice with proper safeguards.

If the behavior is simply distateful in a social bubble, no need to smear them; again you can simply exclude who you want from your friendship no justifications needed.

"Cancel others as you yourself would want to be cancelled" -> exactly, so no cancellations at all.

Maybe because I expect I could be cancelled only by angry righteous misguided people because I don't expect to act malignantly.

Anyway, let's have free speech (no defamations) not cancellations for what one thinks. Which is what usually happens, not about what one DID but what one believes.

TL;DR cancellations are a virtual form of lynching, which often has also very material consequences. Lynching is always bad and having a guide to politely do something bad sounds very weird (even for you :P).

Cancel culture is just a bureaucracy of righteousness.

It always starts the same way: “I’m not power-hungry, I’m just enforcing the rules.” Every inquisitor in history said that. So did every censor. So did every regime that sincerely believed it was saving society from harm.

Your essay tries to civilise cancellation by giving it a checklist, as if social execution becomes ethical once it’s properly documented. It doesn’t. You’ve simply replaced pitchforks with Google Docs.

You claim cancellation is a last resort, yet you normalise it as a routine tool for enforcing today’s moral fashion, fully aware that yesterday’s heresy often becomes tomorrow’s orthodoxy. That alone should disqualify anyone from acting as judge, jury, and amplifier.

The core flaw is simple: you confuse moral certainty with moral authority. Feeling righteous does not make you right. Being convinced you’re preventing harm does not mean you are. History is crowded with people who were absolutely sure—and catastrophically wrong.

Your rules don’t restrain power; they launder it. They let ordinary people cosplay as executioners while insisting they’re being careful, fair, and sad about it. That’s not humility. That’s self-deception with footnotes.

If your system requires people to publicly destroy others “carefully,” the system is the problem—not the technique.

Real justice uses restraint, due process, and proportionality.

Cancellation uses vibes, momentum, and applause.

One of those survives contact with time. The other never does.

