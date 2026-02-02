This is my weekly Graph Dump, where I pull a bunch of data from one of my surveys.

Lately we’ve been looking at my relationships survey, which went semi-viral (only like, ~60k for most questions, this particular one has ~40k due to me adding the question late). Demographics:

Despite the title of this post, I want to remind you this is all correlative, not necessarily causative. Maybe the type of people who choose to bang a lot of people are just built different than the kind of people who don’t, etc.

In general, the questions are on a -3 (strong disagree) to 3 (strong agree) spectrum, and and I’ve kept y axis to be 25% of the full range (unless the actual spread of data is larger than this).

Normally this series is fully paid subscriber only.

This post is also for paid subscribers, but I’m including a few graphs above the paywall so newcomers can get a sense for what graph dumps are like.

Keep in mind the way I built this survey does not make it obvious what I’m measuring. I just advertised it as ‘find out some info about your relationship’, and included demographic and context stuff separately from the rest of the questions.

Also keep in mind this is weighting for length of relationship and age. It’s a bit crude stratified weighting but should roughly do the job.

Let’s go!

In general, the higher someone’s bodycount, the less likely they were to agree with questions related to codependency/intertwinedness:

In general, there seems to be a subtle trend towards more toxic relationships with higher bodycounts. The effect is mild, and only present in some of the questions I asked, but overall seems probably true:

What about sex? Before you scroll down, make a prediction: Do people with higher bodycounts report more or less satisfaction with their sex lives?

You might notice some counterintuitive results, especially if you compare between graphs. Also notice how very high bodycount women seem different from even moderately-high bodycount women: