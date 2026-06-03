Warning: this post has nudity, as well as frank discussion+data of how attractive people find various bodies.

I had a bunch of people rate a bunch of nudes of males and females. These pairs of bodies were voted equivalently hot by the opposite gender:

we’ll get to this later

(women got rated higher than this, but there were no male 8s. Women’s hottest avg rating they assigned a man was 7.3. The hottest woman was a whopping 8.7 and she’s so hot my intrasexual competition flares up and I want to murder her perfect pert titties off. I’ll include her photo at the end of this post.)

Men are just not as nice to look at, but my theory is ‘value of looking at’ corresponds most closely to casual sex, where sheer hotness reigns and winners may in fact take many. I bet if the guys on the right went up to the corresponding girl at the left, he’d be moderately likely to have sex with her if he tried. This is a rating of casual sex equals.

To check, I ran another survey, presenting a photo and asking the opposite gender “Assume you’re single, and this person hits on you while on vacation. Would you have sex with them?”

Roughly speaking, a woman rated 5/10 attractive gets ~30% of guys saying they would sleep with her, where a 5 man gets ~21% of women saying they would sleep with him. Not a huge difference!

(Keep in mind that people tended to be more likely to say ‘yes’ to the first photos they saw, and after rating a bunch and getting fatigued answered more pickily. Questions were randomized, but there were more total female photos than male, which means female photo rankings are a bit more depressed than males. )

The gap is even as we descend, then begins narrowing at around 4. Women and men officially meet in fuckability at 3/10; by this metric, a 3/10 hotness man and woman have about equal chance of getting laid.

But this graph isn’t quite right - after all, if the world’s hottest man ranks a 7.5, what good is that spectrum? Definitionally, he should be a 10 - the hottest possible.

If we stretch the graph such that the least-attractive person is a 1 and the hottest a 10 (individually within sex), we get this:

The gap in % who would widens to around 20-30% points for most of it, with narrowing beginning as we move below a 6/10 rating. Here, ‘fuckability’ meets at ~2/10, where 2/10 women and men were rated as equally fuckable by the opposite genders.

For most of the dataset, a man’s fuckability is equivalent to the fuckability of a woman roughly 2 points below him in normalized attractiveness.

Do hotter people have higher standards?

I’ve looked into self-ratings of attractiveness before. It’s hard to measure - the trope goes every woman thinks they’re a 7/10, right? How can you get good information on a survey?

I found that the best method I tested is to give people photos of faces and asking ‘are you more or less attractive than this person’.

So in the nudes survey, I tried the same thing - gave people photos of naked people (whose ratings I knew), and asked them to self-compare.

In my face-data, people’s self-attractiveness ratings still are mostly inflated, but people who are less attractive, inflate much more.

I also have data from Glosso! There, I give people the rate-yourself-against-these-face/body-images test, and I also ask them to compare their friends against the same set. This produces this data:

Glosso users seem to be significantly better calibrated than the other survey I did.

It seems like people are slightly more accurate about their body self-assessement than they are about faces - but like I said, glosso users are more accurate overall, both with bodies and faces.

Anyway: I redistributed the rankings based on a slope similar a combo of my glosso ratings + face data, and got:

So, using our fancy new estimate-of-attractiveness: How did someone’s attractiveness score affect who they found hot, and who they were willing to sleep with?

Remember: this is self-rated hotness for body only. Presumably how hot your face is also impacts a lot, and I didn’t measure that. My guess is the actual distribution is more skewed, like the slope is sharper for both men and women, and it’s just getting fuzzed out because of the noisy nature of our measures.

In my data, a woman’s self-rated hotness had less of an impact on who she’d be down to bang, while a man’s self-rated hotness had a much bigger impact.

There might be selection effects here - it’s possible that any average guy finds this survey appealing, while only particularly slutty women do. It’s also possible that men saying ‘yes i’m hotter than this 7/10 man’ are more delusional, and this impacts the ratings a bit too.

I failed to measure female self-ratings for the score survey (the one where I just asked people to rate a body on a 1-10 scale), but for men, the most attractive men rated women’s bodies, on average, almost one point less hot than the least attractive men did.

Here’s the ‘would fuck this person’ survey data broken down by the hotness tier of the rater:

Obviously this survey is just a tiny slice of human interaction. People are probably bad at predicting who they would actually have sex with in person, and I doubt men’s self reports of ‘I wouldn’t have sex wtih that girl’ would really hold up in most real-life cases where the girl is there and eager. It’s a pretty artificial way of measuring things; it’s asking people, in a vacuum, to rate headless nudes of other people. It doesn’t factor in vibes, or a nice laugh, or personality.

You can tell this because despite their low scores, guys still get laid, date, and marry, at approximately the same rate as women. The data seems to suggest not success rates of relationships, but rather specifically effect of appearance on shallow, initial sexual attraction.

And, perhaps obviously, women’s appearance has a significantly greater impact on men’s attraction to them, compared to a man’s appearance on his attractiveness to a woman. If you’re a below-average woman, getting to simply ‘mid’ status increases your fuckability in the eyes of men by a near-20% jump; if you’re a below-average man, climbing to ‘mid’ improves your casual-sex chances by under 10%.

Hot People Do Fuck More

I also asked people to tell me how many sexual partners they’d had. Here’s the self-rated attractiveness (compare-against-photos method + normalized) vs how many sex partners they reported:

This does seem like evidence for the theory of an inequal distribution of sexual access: hotter men get more of the ladies (for sex at least, as opposed to relationships).

But it doesn’t just go one way! I hear claims that even the least attractive women can get laid as much as they want, and this seems patently untrue - fewer men report ‘would’ to them, and they are reporting fewer sexual partners. The effect isn’t as strong as for men, but it still seems to be there.

The number of sexual partners someone had, didn’t really seem to impact the % of photos they said ‘yes I would bang that person’ to. It possibly increased it a bit for women by like ~5%, but not significantly. Whatever is causing slutty women to have a lot of sex, it is mostly not driven by images of muscular men.

Dating Looksmatch

Above, I gave you pairs of photos that I consider to be roughly casual sex looksmatch - how hot does each person have to be before one would have a reasonable shot at hooking up with the other?

But most people do end up dating, and we can think of this as more reasonably tier-based. The hottest 10% of people within their respective gender spectrum end up together, right?

So here’s the pairs if normalized by tier:

This is not the hottest lady; she’s a 7.8 in absolute ratings

I built an explorer so you can see the full dataset of hundreds of photos, and you can do things like see ones people disagreed about the most. These are uncensored! Link below.

Also, I’ll sign off with a photo of the lady with the top rating, who is so hot she makes me want to torch cities to the ground: