Knowingless

Knowingless

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Kya Online's avatar
Kya Online
3h

I have an idea about the incest thing!!

I'm one of the blue-button-pushers from Glosso. I have also at times been very into fictional incest romance and smut (altho I have not had incest attraction to my own family IRL. It's just fantasy, and to be clear this seems to be the case for most incest-enjoyers). I've even spent a lot of time within fandom communities for incestuous ships (mainly Elsanna)

What I immediately thought about when I saw these correlations is what exactly the appeal of incest-kink is for people like me. It's hard to put into words, but the appeal imo is very much about bonding and affection. Incest romance/smut frequently portrays familial relationships as being more deeply emotionally intimate than any ordinary relationship could ever be. The kinds of sibling characters from media who get the most incest fanfiction are characters like Elsa and Anna from frozen, who become very deeply attached and dependent on eachother by the end of the first film. A familial relationship in fiction often functions as an almost automatic way for two characters to have a close relationship informed by decades of implied shared history.

Tl;dr I think fictional-incest kink often appeals to people who have a particularly powerful craving for bonding and emotional intimacy. This seems directly relevant to the button-dillemma, as well as many of the other correlations, which all feel like they're related to modest psychopathy or antisocial personality, or at least low agreeableness. These are people who experience social bonding as less rewarding.

So basically, the blue button selects for people who are highly sensitive to and motivated by social bonding, and people who are highly sensitive to and motivated by social bonding are more likely to find incest kink appealing because incest-narratives heighten the sense of bonding and intimacy (which for many people, are important aspects of sexuality & romance).

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Hedonic Escalator's avatar
Hedonic Escalator
3h

I would press red in the life or death version of the poll, but would press blue if posed this question on a social media site. I default to being cooperative, just not when my life is on the line.

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