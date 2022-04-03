Lots of people have been asking me about Askhole, the game I made with Moonboi_ to help ruin your dinner parties. After a whole pandemic of scarcity, we’re finally back in stock, and I told you guys I’d loudly shout it onto all the platforms, so here it is!

We’re still working out kinks in shipping, as we’ve switched to a new supplier. Google Pay doesn’t seem to be working right now, my apologies!

Also experimenting with open comments here; how’re you doin? Any more types of posts you’d like to see? What’s your ideal level of locked-posts-to-free? What question would you like to see in the new Askhole deck?