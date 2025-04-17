Knowingless

SmartQuietGuy
7d

Hi Aella. I'm a fan not because of your online activities, but because I appreciate intelligent open minded women who don't succumb to societal norms blindly.

I understand where you're coming from and believe your intention is good. But I agree with the critics on this one (rare) that this is actually a bad idea. And it does mostly revolve around this section: People Want To Try Out Things They See In Porn.

Flooding the Internet with it, or even just making it legal and widely available would in fact normalize it. Which would in fact have the effect of making it more prevalent. Individuals who would never have had an interest or watched it before would end up doing so. How many can be debated but you'd have a very difficult time convincing anybody that there would not be a noticeable quantity. And this effect has been noticed before.

I've been involved in the BDSM community and used to be very active in local groups. As BDSM became more popular in media and porn more people started showing up. But also it was extremely obvious that more people were engaging in it on their own in private due to the increased popularity and exposure. This was evident because porn and media often depicts BDMS very, very wrong and/or poorly. It often shows types of play which are considered edge and are dangerous and people actually in the community put in great effort to learn how to do safely if they engage in it at all. But random people just seeing it done in popular media and porn started trying it at home without any knowledge or clue of the dangers. You know what they say, "don't try this at home" - well it applies to BDSM too if you don't have the skills/experience. This more prevalent engagement by inexperienced people obviously lead to problems and injuries and then that lead to blowback on the BDMS community because society does not like things outside the norm and they blame everything they can on anyone they can.

The person you quote also mentions choking and anal play. I can also attest from personal experience that those have indeed become much more normalized and common over the last couple of decades due to their regular inclusion in porn.

Also, about your reference to gay porn, uh straight guys don't watch gay porn. They also don't try to masturbate to gay porn. But I'd bet very good money that if 33% of all "straight" porn actually had bi-male (aka gay) porn mixed in and the guys watching it could not skip it for whatever reason over a period of a couple of decades you'd end up seeing a whole lot more bisexual or bi-curious guys I'd bet. Exposure does normalize things and repeated exposure particularly during arousal will form mental connections over long periods of time.

I even have some personal experience with this. There is something I absolutely was not interested in, not repulsive but just no interested. But I had multiple girlfriends over numerous years who ended up liking similar things and through repeated exposure I did in fact end up growing an interest in it to my great surprise.

This is a real effect, it does happen. You can debate the degree if you'd like. But it ABSOLUTELY WOULD lead to some people ending up being interested in CP that would not have been otherwise. There is no avoiding that simple fact. Given the nature of CP in particular even a relatively small quantity is not acceptable.

This is a complicated subject and as mentioned above I do understand what you're trying to accomplish. And it is also true that completely banning things and making things illegal absolutely does not stop them and can sometimes make them more interesting or desirable to some people due to psychology. Both are true.

But flooding the Internet with CP would almost certainly cause more harm than good. I'm a very open minded person but things that harm children are not okay.

This is a very complicated subject because human psychology is very complicated, messy and varies widely. Most humans are reasonably good given the chance, but there are always (sadly) going to be some bad people out there that will do bad things no matter what.

fluxtheory
7d

Here's an even more controversial take - Child porn laws are not about protecting children, but protecting social norms. If real children need to continue being abused so collectively we feel like we are in an environment where children are safe, then that's what is going to happen.

