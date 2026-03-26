Knowingless

Knowingless

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Laura Pearl's avatar
Laura Pearl
7h

I would like to read this more carefully and comment more fully later but one initial observations feels important. I am a therapist specializing in treating CSA. You have not framed the harm of CSA accurately. The biggest and most common harm is not fear or pain. It is negative self beliefs. These include: my body isn't mine, my feelings are not important, I'm worthless... This is just off the top of my head. These beliefs prevent people from having healthy relationships and lead them to put themselves in harm's way, such as by staying in abusive relationships or not protecting themselves from later sexual assault. As I say, I don't have time to give to addressing your work right now and I'm not sure when I will. But I feel that you are whitewashing the true harm of CSA and I needed to speak to that.

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Andrew Currall's avatar
Andrew Currall
7hEdited

> people who have bigger rises in classes, report more csa in childhood?

This seems *very* obvious. If you had a big rise in socioeconomic class, you're much more likely to have grown up lower-class, so obviously higher CSA rates. The slightly more puzzling thing is people who had big *falls* in social class also report higher CSA rates. But I suspect this is broadly yet another case of "all bad things correlate"; people with mental illnesses are obviously much more likely to have dropped in social class.

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