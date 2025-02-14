Share this postKnowinglessA Girl's Guide to a Data-Driven OrgyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Preview115Share this postKnowinglessA Girl's Guide to a Data-Driven OrgyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore59A Girl's Guide to a Data-Driven Orgymy hereticon talkAellaFeb 14, 2025∙ Paid115Share this postKnowinglessA Girl's Guide to a Data-Driven OrgyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore59ShareThe lovely people at Hereticon last year asked me to give a talk about throwing data-based orgies! The main part of the talk is available for anyone to watch, and the Q&A section is for paid supporte…This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inKnowinglessSubscribeAuthorsAella