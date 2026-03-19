Knowingless

Knowingless

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Iain's avatar
Iain
5h

I don't know if you've written this already; I'd resubscribe just to read about the workarounds you use to do basic stuff like keeping the house clean and how you manage occasional extended weekends of intense, hyper-effective 16-hour workdays.

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Do Not Read Me's avatar
Do Not Read Me
4h

After reading this, I think you sprouted some new Substack authors. They're like "Hey wait a second; we can just let the unbridled thoughts out of our head, and this lady is saying it feels good to do that? Let me give it a try"

I am afraid to commend you on this article for fear of you inflating so big that you consume the entire GDP of India... But well done (again)

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